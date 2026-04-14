This Week's Search For The Best Tacos In Town Takes Us To El Gallo Giro

This week our search for the best tacos in Chatt Town brought us El Gallo Giro #2.

If that name rings familiar, it’s because back in October of 2024, I ate at a place called Tienda Y Restaurante Gallo Giro on National Taco Day. That place is a grocery store with a restaurant inside of it towards the back.

A few years ago, the owners expanded the restaurant, not the store, to a second location in Signal Mountain right off US 127 and Mountain Creek Road. They kept the name so people would recognize it and expect the same great food as their Rossville Blvd. location. But I had to make sure this was indeed just as good.

And, of course, it was!

It’s a mid-sized restaurant with painted murals on the walls, a few big screen TVs, and bar at the entrance. I frequent the Rossville Blvd., location since it is near my house, but it was nice to be recognized by my server. He asked if I moved to Signal Mountain. I told him I was shopping in the nearby vicinity, knew they had opened this location, and wanted to get some of their awesome guacamole and some tacos.

I got the small order of the house guacamole, two barbacoa tacos and tried their shrimp tostada for the first time. One of the things I like about Gallo Giro is that you can order a small, medium, or large serving of guacamole. Most places only offer chunky style house guacamole in one size, usually too much for just one person and at a larger price point.

Gallo Giro’s lime forward guacamole with a sprinkle of cilantro and tons of onions and diced tomatoes are among my top favorites. The chips are always crisp and warm.

The tacos were as great as I expected with well-seasoned, tender meat and that salsa verde that is so spicy a small drop goes a long way on setting your taste buds on fire.

But the true test for me was trying the shrimp tostada. A hard corn tortilla topped with grilled shrimp, tomatoes, cilantro, zucchini, onions, and diced jalapenos. Then on top of all that was slices of fresh avocado. It looked too pretty to eat, but I quickly got over that and took a bite. The crunch of the shell contrasting with the chewiness of the shrimp, mixed with the creaminess of the avocado – perfect!

It was truly delicious!

A master class of crunch and texture.

I ended up having one taco and a little bit of guacamole left over which I brought home for mom to enjoy.

Just like the Rossville Blvd., location, the menu at Gallo Giro is huge. Tacos, tostadas, empanadas, quesadillas, sopes, tortas, a variety of chicken platters, and a variety of steak, brisket, and pork platters. Gorditas, seafood items, breakfast options, soups and be sure to save room for their dessert options. They even serve pupusas, salads and huaraches!

They have plenty of options for beverages and beers too so come thirsty and grab a cold one, or two.

It’s great when a family business is succeeding and able to bring great food to another neighborhood. Who knows, maybe they’ll expand and open a third location. If they do, I’ll be sure to check it out.

El Gallo Giro

615 Commercial Lane, Suite 2-3, Chattanooga, TN

(423) 654-3040

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What’s your favorite taco place and why? Send me an email at Pattyl@brewermediagroup.com