The Search For The Best Tacos In Town Takes Us To El Jarochito

This week our search for the best tacos in Chatt Town brought us to El Jarochito food truck and grocery store.

Let me start off by saying this past week has been rough. I’m 60-years old and apparently, I either sneezed wrong or got out of bed wrong and tweaked a muscle deep in the middle of my right hip and booty area. The pain was so intense I ended up having to go to an urgent care facility to get a shot and prescribed muscle relaxers.

Driving was minimal while I was taking my medicine, so I didn’t get to venture out much in terms of searching for my next taco place. But I’ve driven past El Jarochito grocery store hundreds of times and always saw the red food truck parked there. I just didn’t know if it was open for business.

So, here it is Monday of deadline day. It’s 25 degrees outside with snow flurries falling. No longer on meds I bundle myself into warm clothes and limp my way (still tight and sore) to the car. I turn into the parking lot of the grocery store and see that indeed the taco truck is open.

I parked and asked the man (who was wearing a short-sleeved T-shirt, while I’m practically in full winter attire) how long the truck has been open. He said for about a year. He said they are open Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.

I noticed they have a few street taco options, which come three to an order. They have one where you get an asada taco, an Al Pastor and a chorizo taco. They had another that came with three asada street tacos and decided to get that. One order for me and one for mom. I waited in my car with the heater on and while looking over the other items they offer from a photo I took of the truck.

T- shirt man walked over to the car and hands me the orders. I asked what his top sellers were. He said the breakfast burrito, the different tortas he offers, and the quesabirrias which are only offered Fridays and Saturdays.

After getting home and setting up mom’s lunch table, I opened my order. Three big street tacos, stuffed with the steak, cilantros and onions, lime wedge, sliced radish and a small container of salsa verde.

The heat level of the salsa verde was 7 out of 10 so I squeezed lime over my tacos and tipped a small amount of salsa of my first taco. It was a harmonious bite of acid, heat, juicy meat, soft tortilla and great seasonings. These tacos were delicious. Mom completely approved and somehow managed to eat all three of her tacos. I thought she would have leftovers for dinner, but she had other plans.

I can see why the breakfast burrito is popular. It has steak, egg, pico-de-gallo, rice, beans cheese and lettuce for just $6. The taco deal I got was only $8.97. All his Birria items are Friday and Saturday only and include a Birria torta, quesabirrias, Birria burger with fries and Birria plate. He even offers Mexican Street corn called Elote. It’s grilled corn covered in mayonnaise, lime, crema fresca, and salsa. He has a few chicken entrees, fajitas and regular burritos.

I’m glad I took the chance to stop in. I plan on returning and trying other menu items.

El Jarochito Food Truck and Groceries

2328 Rossville Blvd.

Chattanooga, TN

(423) 206-9290

What’s your favorite taco place and why? Send me an email at Pattyl@brewermediagroup.com