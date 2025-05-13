The Search For The Best Tacos In Town Takes Us To El Jinete Hixson

This week our search for the best taco in Chatt Town brought us to a Mexican Restaurant out in Hixson across from Northgate Mall called El Jinete Hixson.

This is a local El Jinete as they have six locations across the state. There is also one in Ooltewah and in Cleveland.

Much like Amigo’s and the other larger chain restaurants, this place has a full range menu of everything you’d come to expect. It has a full liquor bar, specialty cocktails, cold beers and happy hour specials and has a spacious and well decorated dining facility.

They are open from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday and on Sunday. Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. until 10:30 p.m.

They have a variety of appetizers but of course, I had to get the Guacamole Casera. It was a massive Molcajete bowl full of chunky avocado covered in pico-de-Gallo, onions cilantro and lime. You could spend ten minutes going through their 10-page menu filled with colorful photos of the food.

They offer Mexican Street tacos. It comes with three tacos of the same protein served with a side of beans. Maybe if you ask politely, they’ll let you mix your protein choices in one order.

But I tried something I had yet to see on any other menu at the many places I’ve dined at – their new Tacos Gobernador (Governor’s Taco). It was three corn tortillas stuffed with shrimp, cooked poblano peppers, onions, tomato, cilantro, melted cheese, and a side of chipotle sauce. The plate came with rice and pico-de-Gallo.

The chipotle sauce kissed the back of your throat and tongue without lighting it on fire. The flavor of the roasted poblano peppers mixed with the melted cheese and perfectly cooked shrimp was fantastic. Every bite was a tremendous joy bomb in my mouth. They were massive tacos too. I had leftover guacamole, pico-de-Gallo and a taco for the next day.

Something that also caught my eye for a future trip is their Birria menu. They offer Birria style tacos, nachos, pizza Birria and a Birria plate with their mouth-watering consommé. The plate also comes with beans, rice and a side of tortillas.

I will be going back to try their Cheese Steak tacos, because who wouldn’t want to try a Philly-style cheese steak taco? I can imagine having those along with an order of their Jalapeno Poppers or their Mexi-Egg Rolls.

Of course they have a variety of combo lunches, a kid’s menu, and don’t forget to leave plenty of room for all the various desserts they offer as well as a Strawberry Margarita or one of my favorite drinks - a Mojito!

El Jinete Hixson

5031 Hixson Pike

(423) 498-1230

hixson.eljinetemexicanrestaurants.com

$$ - $$$

What’s your favorite taco place and why? Send me an email at Pattyl@brewermediagroup.com