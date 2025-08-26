The Search For The Best Tacos In Town Takes Us To El Meson

This week our search for the best tacos in Chatt Town brought us to El Meson Mexican Restaurant. They have two locations, one at Hamilton Place Mall, the other in Northgate Mall.

I typically dine at the one at Hamilton Place because it is a bit closer to the office. However, I first discovered El Meson back in 2020 when I first arrived in Chattanooga and went shopping at the America’s Thrift Store in Hixson. Back then it was the only location for the thrift store. They recently opened another store off Brainerd Road.

The restaurant is like a bigger chain restaurant but still the food is traditional and made to order. The menu is packed with the classics like burritos, tacos, fajitas, quesadillas, enchiladas, tortas, lunch combos, dips and appetizers. They have beef, chicken and seafood entrees, desserts and meals for the kids.

They also have soups and salads. I recall one of the first times I dined at El Meson I tried the traditional Mexican Pozole. It’s a Mexican stew with rich, tender pork, and large hominy kernels in a well-developed broth. I really enjoyed it.

Mom was with me when we went shopping at the thrift store and dined at their Northgate location. She ordered the baja fish taco meal. Three tacos with either fried or grilled Tilapia, topped with cabbage and Baja sauce. I made sure to ask for the Baja sauce to be on the side. Glad I did. It was mid-heat for me but would have been too spicy for mom. She got the grilled fish and ate all three plus most of the beans and rice.

Then she still ordered her favorite dessert, flan. Well, she loves the churros and sopapillas here too.

DANG MOM! How do you only weigh 100 pounds? (probably less now and still has the same appetite).

I’m also fond of their Enchiladas Suiza. Three corn tortillas stuffed with chicken, topped with queso, green tomatillo sauce and sour cream. It’s served with rice and it’s always enough for two meals for me. The tomatillo sauce had a kick to it, but subtle and the sour cream helped to tone it down.

On my most recent visit I ordered their guacamole dip and street style carnitas tacos. I highly recommend requesting the made fresh to order guacamole so it’s nice and chunky. I forgot to do so and was disappointed with myself for about 10 minutes, then I grabbed my chip and got over it. The regular dip is good too. It has a distinct hint of lime, and it is relatively mild when it comes to the jalapenos and heat.

Their taco meals come with three tacos to an order, rice and charro beans. But you can substitute refired beans or black beans if you don’t like charro beans (but why wouldn’t you like them?). The downside, if any, is that you can’t mix and match your protein choice unless you order the tacos ala carte, but those are American style.

The meat choices for the street style tacos include Al pastor, chorizo, steak, carnitas, chicken, or shredded beef. They place the tacos on a sheet of tin foil and slightly wrapped to keep the tortillas soft and warm. Be careful, the plate is hot as well.

The tortillas were crispy around the edges, double stacked, soft in the middle and warm. The pork was juicy and tender. Each were topped with a minimal amount of onions and cilantro. The Charro beans were fantastic. They are a hearty Mexican stew of pinto beans simmered in a flavorful broth with bacon, onions, garlic, and chiles. I scooped some of the beans on my rice and it was a perfect match. There was so much food I was able to pack half the order for lunch the next day.

Both locations are open Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m. and 11 a.m. until 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

El Meson Mexican Restaurant

Hamilton Place -- 2204 Hamilton Pl Blvd, Chattanooga, TN

Phone (423) 894-8726

Northgate -- 248 Northgate Mall Dr, Chattanooga, TN

Phone (423) 710-1201

www.elmesonchattanooga.com

$$-$$$

What’s your favorite taco place and why? Send me an email at Pattyl@brewermediagroup.com