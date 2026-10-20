The Search For The Best Tacos In Town Takes Us To El Metate Hixson

This week our search for the best tacos in Chatt Town brought us to El Metate Hixson. El Metate has two other locations in Soddy Daisy and on Signal Mountain. They also have one in Dunlap and one in Knoxville.

This mid-sized restaurant has a welcoming and comfortable interior, a full liquor / Tequila bar, and daily happy hour specials from 3 p.m. until they close Sunday through Thursday.

It’s a restaurant I have dined at before frequently. Even before I moved to Chattanooga. It’s a spot where mom, dad and I ate at when I used to come to Chattanooga to visit and stay with my parents while I still lived in South Georgia.

Their Street Tacos are made with hand-pressed corn tortillas made in-house daily, topped with cilantro and onions, and your choice of asada (steak), Al Pastor pork, or pollo (chicken), or chorizo (Mexican sausage), or carnitas (shredded pork).

El Metate is another Mexican Restaurant where the menu goes on for days and you’ll find everything you’d expect to find on the menu plus a few extras items you don’t see quite often.

For example, they have burritos, fajitas, quesadillas, tacos, appetizers, soups, salads, birria, chimichangas, enchiladas, vegetarian options, desserts, lunch combinations, lunch specials, seafood, chicken, steak and pork options. Burritos are quite common, but their Hawaiian burrito is not something I see on every menu. It’s a 12-inch flour tortilla stuffed with rice, beans, grilled chicken, steak and shrimp, topped with cheese sauce, chorizo and grilled pineapple.

Now you know I frequently order their guacamole Casero (House). Chunky slices of avocado, lime, salt, jalapenos, onions and tomatoes. Creamy, lime forward, crispy chips, fresh avocados. It’s just so delicious.

This is another place where I know I can sit and order a Speedy Gonzales and enjoy an American style beef taco, an enchilada and my choice of either rice or beans.

On a recent visit I got steak Street Tacos. Three come to an order and the steak is always tender. I have yet to dine here and get a steak taco that was dry and chewy. Their tacos are juicy, tender and always delicious. What I also love is that they place the onions and cilantro in a small dish, so you control how much or how little goes on your taco.

Another favorite of mine is their Flautas Mexicana. Four tortillas filled with your choice of shredded beef, chicken, or pork, rolled and deep fried and served with lettuce, pico-de-gallo and sour cream.

El Metate has jalapeno poppers made the old school way. Cheddar cheese stuffed jalapenos peppers fried to a beautiful golden brown, served over a bed of lettuce and served with a side of Ranch dressing or their Chipotle sauce. Something else old school is their Mexi-egg rolls. They remind me of the ones they serve at Chili’s. Smoked chicken, black beans, corn, jalapeno Jack cheese, red peppers and spinach wrapped inside a crispy flour tortilla. Served with ranch dipping sauce.

Of course, I usually bring home something for mom, and she happens to like their Tamales El Chilango. Your choice of chicken or pork (mom prefers chicken), topped with ranchera sauce and cheese sauce, served with lettuce, pico-de-gallo, sour cream and more cheese.

El Metate added Birria Pizza to their menu. Two large flour tortillas stuffed with birria beef, and cheese, topped with onions and cilantro, served with a side of birria broth, and salsa. I have yet to try it but it’s on my list.

It’s one of the few Mexican restaurants that offers bowls. Hawaiian bowl, fajita bowl, carnitas bowl.

The Hixson location is open Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. until 10:30 p.m.

El Metate Hixson

5922 Hixson Pike, Hixson, TN

(423) 842-1400

Soddy Daisy

9332 Dayton Pike #1, Soddy Daisy, TN

(423) 332-3190

Signal Mountain

1238 Taft Highway, Signal Mountain, TN

(423) 886-0054

www.elmetatemexicanrestaurants.com

$$ - $$$

What’s your favorite taco place and why? Send me an email at Pattyl@brewermediagroup.com