The Search For The Best Tacos In Town Takes Us To El Solecito Café Y Taqueria

This week our search for the best taco in Chatt town brought us to a place so new, the menu was typed on stapled pieces of paper. Welcome to Chattanooga - El Solecito Café Y Taqueria.

This restaurant literally opened on February 3, one day before I stepped inside to give it a try. It is located on East 23rd Street where the once famous meat and three diner - C&W Café stood.

They’ve renovated the entire interior and created an outdoor patio dining spot. I live near this restaurant and saw some of the renovations as they were taking place. The exterior sign was hand painted, and it is a nice piece of artwork. Inside the tables are neatly spread apart and there is a wall that is lit up with the name of the restaurant and other bright lights around it. It’s like a selfie station wall and has a high-top table and seats in front of it.

Even though it was on paper they appear to be ready to carry a pretty extensive menu with most of the traditional Mexican food items like, quesadillas, burritos, street tacos and tamales as well as a many house entrees and specials.

I ordered one shredded chicken taco, one al pastor and one steak taco. The shells are double stacked, and the onions were larger slices and grilled, like the tacos I had at Plaza Del Sol. The pork of the al pastor was marinated well. It had such a deep rich flavor. The steak was tender, but the chicken was the best.

I tried the salsa verde and found it to be just the right amount of spicy for my taste buds. On the chicken I also added a fresh squeeze of lime. That was the chef’s kiss to the chicken taco. It was juicy and just melted in my mouth.

I tried their guacamole dip. It was good with a nice pop of lime, but the chips won the award. They came out piping hot from just being made! Warm fried tortilla chips dipped in the cool creamy avocado dip – best thing ever!

At the entrance by the cashier, they have a setup like you see at Chinese buffet restaurants. They keep their warm pupusas and breakfast items there. They had empanadas, scrambled eggs, black beans, refired beans, and toast.

They have all the regular beverages and a hot coffee station as well as pastries for sale.

On a subsequent visit I ordered their shrimp quesadilla to go. I only managed to eat half of the order; it was massive. The cheeses stretched forever, and the shrimp were large and plentiful. Being relatively close to the house, I know I’ll be back to sample more menu items.

Be aware, the first time I went I paid with my credit card and didn’t get the opportunity to place the tip on the card during the process. Luckily, I had some cash to leave a tip for the server. When I ordered my takeout, I asked about adding tips via credit card.

They are waiting for their new point of sale machine to be installed which will allow you to add the tip on the card. The server said the new menus and point of sale should be in soon, but just in case, and if you are a tipper, bring cash for the time being.

I’ve driven by this place in the morning and it they are getting traffic at breakfast time and plenty of people are already showing up for lunch too.

They are open Monday through Saturday from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m. They are closed on Sundays.

El Solecito Café Y Taqueria

1501 E 23 Street

Chattanooga, TN

(423) 551-3377

$$-$$$

