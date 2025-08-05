The Search For The Best Tacos In Town Takes Us To El Taxqueno

This week our search for the best tacos in Chatt town brought us to El Taxqueno off Cummings Highway. I often pass by this quaint little Mexican restaurant when I’m on my way to one of several different Walmart stores, I frequent.

The main entrance and one side of the building is painted a dark hue of blue, the roof is bright green, and the other part of the building is brick. Inside the walls are painted in light colors, wooden tables fill the dining room, and you sit on maroon-colored benches.

As you enter, there is a white board displaying their entire vegetarian menu in bright neon colors.

I was quickly greeted by my server, handed a menu and a Sprite was on the table within minutes. She asked if I wanted an appetizer and noticed they had guacamole Casero (House guac, chunky monkey style). Of course I want the house guac! – DUH!

She brought out a bottle of salsa verde, another bottle of spicier red sauce and a bottle of table salsa for the chips. The red sauce was TOO spicy and thankfully, she gave me a warning first. But I still tried a little on my fingertip. Needless to say, she had to bring out a second Sprite sooner than expected. The salsa verde was perfect when it came down to heat levels.

A minute later she placed the guacamole down on the table.

HOLY MOLY…this wasn’t a side of house made chunky guacamole; it was a full soup bowl! I was not complaining. I was a happy camper. She took my taco order, and I grabbed a chip for the taste test.

The avocado was cut into smaller pieces but still chunky and not mashed into mush. It wasn’t overpowered by cilantro and had a nice tang from the cut red onions. The jalapenos provided a kick of spice to the back of the throat, but not enough to make my eyes water like the red sauce did.

The pulled pork carnitas taco was the best pork taco I’ve had to date! It was shredded, pull-apart tender, flavorful, lightly marinated, smoky flavored and delicious.

The tongue taco was yet another masterfully cooked to perfect tender piece of meat goodness. A true culinary accomplishment.

The protein choices for your tacos and tortas are pork (carnitas), carne asada (steak), chorizo (Mexican sausage), chicken (pollo), Al Pastor (marinated pork), and lengua (beef tongue). Those same proteins minus the sausage and tongue are your choices for their burritos, nachos and quesadillas.

El Taxqueno has several breakfast dishes to pick from, salads, appetizers, desserts, and some offerings for children. They have specialty meals at decent price points to include enchiladas.

They also have an extensive and impressive selection of healthy, and house made juices, smoothies and milkshakes. Their Green Shrek (spinach, celery, cucumber and apple) sounds like something I’d like to try. Seems light refreshing and healthy. Their Hulk Smoothie has banana, mango, orange and spinach. The mango strawberry milk shake is probably fantastic!

If you follow their Facebook Page, you’ll get the scoop of when they’re serving their chicken and beef soup (Typically served Saturdays and Sundays), Birria tacos, Mexican style pork chops and more.

They are closed on Tuesdays. Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday they open from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. Sunday from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Two things listed on their menu piqued my curiosity. One is called La Ballena (which means whale), the other is called Fortachon. No description of what either one contains so I’ll need to investigate that and get back with you.

El Taxqueno

3100 Cummings Highway, Chattanooga, TN

(423) 541-7588

Facebook: facebook.com/profile.php?id=100030755876926

$$ - $$$

What’s your favorite taco place and why? Send me an email at Pattyl@brewermediagroup.com