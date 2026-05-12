The Search For The Best Tacos In Town Takes Us To Farm To Fork

This week our search for the best tacos in Chatt Town brought us to Farm to Fork in Ringgold, Ga.

Okay, once again we find ourselves in a non-traditional, non-Mexican eating establishment. Farm to Fork happens to be another one of my go-to spots on weekends. It’s a massive restaurant/sports bar with a honky-tonk vibe, live music on certain days and nights, sports on every big screen TV and tons of cool photos on the walls depicting Al Capone, gangster cars, the prohibition era and more.

When a live band or musician is not on stage, they have a modern style jukebox kiosk so you can pick your favorite tunes to play. It has a full-liquor bar, plenty of ice-cold beer on tap, daily happy hour from 2-6 p.m. and drink specials.

Farm to Fork features an express lunch menu served daily from 10:30 a.m. until 3 p.m. where you can get a complete meal for under $15. On that menu they offer smoked brisket, smoked chicken or smoked pulled pork tacos.

Their dinner menu also features these three tacos as well as a steak taco salad, Ribeye steak tacos, Mahi tacos, Baja southwestern fish tacos and their spicy Boom Boom tacos, either shrimp or chicken coated in spicy sauce and served with shredded lettuce and diced tomatoes. You can get your Boom Boom protein either fried or grilled. They have quesadillas and Fajitas on their dinner menu as well.

I’ve had their Boom Boom tacos with fried shrimp a while back. The shrimp were coated in this thick orange spice that numbed my lips and set fire to my tastebuds in the best possible way. I wish they offered it on their lunch menu because I would constantly order it.

More recently I ordered the smoked brisket taco for lunch; two come in an order as well as your choice of one side. They don’t offer guacamole, but they make the best collard greens I’ve ever tasted anywhere, including when I lived in South Georgia.

I kid you not!

Let me tell you something, those brisket tacos are MESSY, but so dang delicious. The brisket is shaved-cut thin and loaded on top of each other topped with melty, creamy cheese sauce and grilled caramelized onions. The brisket was meaty and some slices had that beautiful fatty piece at the end. There was so much flavor from the cheese, but it doesn’t take away from the brisket flavor. And those onions were the icing on the cake.

There is a little bit of everything on the menus. Burgers, wings, pizza, soups, salads, sandwiches, meatloaf, Prime rib, Ribeye steak, and plenty of side options. You could literally visit Farm to Fork every day, and it would take you quite a long time to try everything they offer.

Check their Facebook Page to see which band might be taking their small stage. Join them every Thursday beginning at 7 p.m. for SINGO, a combination of BINGO and karaoke. Every Monday is Trivia Night from 7-9 p.m. Regular karaoke is every Wednesday from 6-10 p.m. with an extended Happy Hour. Every Tuesday is BOGO for their incredible pizzas.

Check out their chalkboard menu of their daily specials at the entrance. My favorite special is their Saturday Prime Rib plate. They also make a mean Prime Rib sandwich I order often. They have a special brunch menu every Saturday and Sunday. I like their chicken and waffles and a Mimosa, of course.

Farm To Fork

120 General Lee Street, Ringgold, Ga.

(706) 937-3675

www.farmtoforkga.com

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What’s your favorite taco place and why? Send me an email at Pattyl@brewermediagroup.com