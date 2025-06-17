The Search For The Best Tacos In Town Takes Us To Gaby’s Antojitos

This week our search for the best tacos in Chatt Town brought us to Gaby’s Antojitos off Rossville Blvd. In Mexican Spanish, the fast foods prepared on the streets and in market stalls are called antojitos (literally "little cravings").

I recently did a story about just how many taco trucks and Mexican Restaurants there are along this busy highway, but I had left this place off that list.

It’s not because of the food or anything. I noticed it wasn’t consistently open when I first saw it. I didn’t want to recommend a place that might not be open regularly, but now it has consistent hours of operation every day and is getting lots of attention.

This truck used to be parked on Huff Place right next to Tienda Lidervision LLC. That store and the indoor soccer field next to it burned to the ground in December 2024. I think it has since been rebuilt. Now Gaby’s Antojitos is parked next to Tienda La Macarena (yes like the song). I’m glad they decided to stay here since it’s close to my house. Gaby’s is another small taco trailer packed with a lot of great flavors for great prices.

The menu is small, but Gaby’s offers tacos asada (steak), lengua (tongue), chorizo (sausage), Al Pastor (marinated pork) and pollo (chicken). These are traditional tacos with two small corn tortilla shells to hold in all the meat and topped with onions and cilantro.

I brought home a tongue and steak taco which are served with a lime wedge and a truly spicy salsa verde. Heat level 13 on a scale of 1-10 where 10 is my tongue is on fire. Her tongue taco was tender and well-seasoned, and the steak taco is my favorite from this truck.

But it’s the empanadas de pollo that mom and I really enjoy. The chicken is shredded and marinated in a mild sauce. Not sure if it’s annatto or something else but it gives the shredded chicken a yellow hue and a great taste. The crust is crispy at the ends and soft in the middle. Four empanadas come in an order, two for me and two for mom. They are covered in lettuce, crema, and queso. It’s a tasty, pillowy treat.

The menu includes tacos, tortas, empanadas (four to an order), tostadas (three to an order), quesadillas, tamales, and Gaby’s version of a hot dog. The bun is lightly grilled, and the hotdog is split and cooked on the flattop. The bun is slathered in mayonnaise, onions, ketchup, mustard and tomatoes. Besides the hot dog wiener, ham, chicken and chorizo join the club, and it’s all topped with some spicy green chili sauce.

Gaby’s combo torta has a bunch of meats like their hot dog or you can order a pollo asado torta. Gaby’s has a few aqua frescas to choose from and they have arroz con leche, which is Mexican rice pudding. They offer Mexican Champurrado, a traditional Mexican beverage, a chocolate-based variation of atole, which is a warm, thickened drink made from corn masa, also on the menu.

Gaby’s Antojitos is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. until 11:30 p.m. Saturday from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. and Sunday from 5 p.m. until 11:30 p.m.

Gaby’s Antojitos

2825 Rossville Blvd., Chattanooga

(423) 633-5368 mornings

(423) 355-1865 evenings

www.facebook.com/gabysantojitos

$ - $$

What’s your favorite taco place and why? Send me an email at Pattyl@brewermediagroup.com