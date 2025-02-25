The Search For The Best Tacos In Town Takes Us To La Alteña Restaurant

This week our search for the best tacos in Chatt town brings us to a Mexican Restaurant located on East Brainerd Road in a strip mall which houses the Publix shopping store at Hurricane Creek.

La Alteña Mexican Restaurant is another higher end Mexican Restaurant compared to most of the mom-and-pop restaurants I’ve been to. When you step inside and peek at their menu it reminds you of a larger chain restaurant in terms of food offerings and layout, yet it maintains the coziness of being run by a family-oriented cook and staff.

This place has a massive menu. There are 34 lunch combinations to choose from in addition to the appetizers, sides, nachos, salads, soups, A la carte items, quesadillas dinners, burrito plates, steak, chicken and seafood options, enchiladas, fajitas, dinner combinations, specialty plates, and desserts.

WHEW!

During my first visit I opted for the Birria taco plate instead of regular street tacos which they have on their A la carte menu. The plate comes with three Birria tacos, the consommé, and rice with cilantro and onions on the side. Of course, I ordered their guacamole fresco – duh!

I was overjoyed when they brought out this large molcajete bowl filled to the top with chunks of avocado, tomatoes, onions, a little cilantro and jalapenos. There was a hint of lime flavor, and it was so delicious I took what I couldn’t finish home to have with my leftover taco and rice.

The Birria tacos were stuffed with shredded beef and cheese. The consommé was rich and had a spicy after kick that stayed at the back of my throat, without being too spicy and detracting from the flavor of the broth and meat. I tossed the onions and cilantro on top of the tacos and, being quite lady-like, used my fork and knife so I could bring all those flavors together in one bite after dunking it in the broth. It was delicious. They offer a Birria beef plate and Birria quesadilla plate as well. A pure taste of Jalisco Mexico.

They offer steak, chorizo, grilled chicken, shredded chicken, and al pastor street tacos. Plenty of protein topped with cilantro and onions. The steak taco was tender, and the al pastor was packed with flavor. They have a menu item called Tacos Al Carbon. Your choice of steak, grilled chicken, spicy steak or chorizo street taco served with rice and beans for $11.99. I was stuffed after eating only two regular street tacos but if you have a hefty appetite this is a great deal for taco lovers.

The 34 lunch combinations are available from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. and range in price from $5.99 to $10.99. They have so many options that I could spend the next month or two coming in to try each one.

The interior features brightly painted walls showcasing the Mexican landscape. Wooden booths line the dining room, and the staff is quick to bring out the chips and salsa and get your beverage order. If it wasn’t for the fact that I already knew what I was going to order during my first two visits. It may have taken me my whole lunch hour to figure out what delicious meal I was going to try.

This place is open daily from 11 a.m. until 9:30 p.m. and if you can’t make it to them, have them come to you with DoorDash! You better believe I’ll be having meals delivered from here.

La Alteña Mexican Restaurant

8664 E Brainerd Road, Chattanooga, TN 37421

(423) 893-9047

www.facebook.com/laaltenaeastbrainerd

$$-$$$

What’s your favorite taco place and why? Send me an email at Pattyl@brewermediagroup.com