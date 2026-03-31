The Search For The Best Tacos In Town Takes Us To La Altena Taqueria

This week our search for the best tacos in Chatt Town brought us to La Altena Taqueria on West Main Street.

Inside the walls are bright orange, there is a full-liquor bar at the front, and there are plenty of tables and booths for seating. This casual restaurant is a lot bigger inside than it appears from the sidewalk and it was packed. If you’re in the mood and the weather is nice, you can dine at their outdoor front patio.

The menu is several pages long with the typical Mexican staples like, burritos, tacos, quesadillas, enchiladas, tacos, house specialties, chicken, steak and seafood entrees, beers, cocktails and dessert options.

You can choose between steak, pork, chicken, and Mexican sausage and whether you want just one taco or their platter which has three. During my visit, I was recovering from a stomach bug, so I didn’t order a lot of food, but tried their steak asada street taco, a side of beans and a small guacamole dip.

The server brought out the chips and salsa as well as my Sprite. The service was quick and the staff friendly. Within minutes I had my lunch in front of me.

I was pleased to find my guacamole dip still had chunky pieces of avocado. Usually, guacamole dip tends to be blended but this one still had texture and the flavor was perfect. The beans were thick, the way I like them to be so I can scoop them up with my chips. The taco was small yet packed with steak, onions and cilantro to the point of spilling out when I tried to pick it up. The steak was extremely tender.

I finished my guacamole and taco and was working on my beans when the server noticed my Sprite was nearly empty and immediately filled my glass.

As I tackled my small lunch, the server walked out of the kitchen with a sizzling plate of fajitas for the gentlemen in the booth across from me. In another booth someone ordered a chimichanga that was massive in size. Someone else got a Carnitas platter.

I was a bit bummed out. I’ll need to visit La Altena again to further enjoy their menu when I’m feeling better. But I did enjoy my lunch. It was entirely delicious. The restaurant accepts cash or credit cards. The hardest part is finding a good parking spot. There are pay to park lots along Main Street and Cowart Street. The restaurant is open from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 11 a.m. until 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday and closed on Sunday.

La Altena Taqueria

314 W Main Street

Chattanooga, TN 37408

(423) 266-7595

Facebook: facebook.com/laaltena1

What’s your favorite taco place and why? Send me an email at Pattyl@brewermediagroup.com