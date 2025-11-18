The Search For The Best Tacos In Town Takes Us To La Delicia Latin Cuisine #2

This week our search for the best tacos in Chatt town brought us to La Delicia Latin Cuisine #2.

If the name sounds familiar, it is. The original Taqueria La Delicia was a cash-only food truck parked next to Tienda Aguila on 30th and Rossville Blvd.

That food truck was popular with all my neighbors. As business grew the owners opened La Delicia Latin Cuisine #1 as a brick-and-mortar establishment on 43rd and Rossville. We’ve featured the food truck and the first La Delicia restaurant previously.

Tienda Aguila, relocated to Dayton Blvd., and so did the food truck (which is now back on 29th and Rossville). The building next to the new Tienda Aguila became vacant and now it serves as the second brick-and-mortar location for La Delicia Latin Cuisine #2.

I walked into the restaurant on a Saturday afternoon. It’s a medium size eatery, not as big as their Rossville location, but equally decorated with Guatemalan art on the brightly painted walls. The menu was like the Rossville location – expansive with lots to choose from. The waitress asked me if it was my first time at La Delicia. I said it was for this location, but I’ve often dined at the Rossville Blvd., restaurant and grabbed lunch from the food truck.

“Well, it’s all the same owner, and the same food so you know what we serve is delicious,” she said confidently.

“I certainly do,” I replied and ordered the guacamole, La Delicia along with chips and salsa and a Michelob Ultra to get things started. There was a big family seated near the back of the restaurant laughing out loud, sharing stories and having a grand old time. Next to me were four men enjoying their lunch. At the front a young couple were eating their tacos as their child watched the soccer game streaming on the big screen TVs.

“This place stays busy,” the waitress said as she opened my beer and brought out the appetizers. “People tell us they like our food.”

I told her I didn’t need any convincing. If the food was like the other locations, I knew it was going to be great. I let her know how much I loved their street tacos with the grilled onions and topped with cabbage.

“Have you tried our Birria tacos?” she asked.

“No, I haven’t but I will today,” I replied.

She went to the kitchen to place the order, and I grabbed a chip and dipped it into the chunky pieces of avocado, cilantro, tomatoes and jalapeno. It was a plate full of flavors with lime juice nestled at the bottom adding a little acidity that made you smack your lips. The avocado was fresh and creamy. The chips were crisp and hearty enough to hold the weight without breaking and the beer was cold. The guacamole was as delicious as I expected it to be.

A few minutes later my Birria tacos arrived. Three came with the order along with a small container of salsa verde, lime wedge, and, of course, a bowl of the consommé.

The outside shells were lightly grilled and crisp. The pork was tender. I could tell the pork was grilled on a flat top before it was placed in the shell. It had a crisp exterior and great chew. The broth was packed full of flavor with onions, cilantro, herbs and spices. I dipped the taco into the consommé, took a bite, and immediately followed that with a forkful of guacamole. The silkiness of the broth and the creaminess of the guacamole had my tastebuds dancing.

I’m glad I stopped in. Everyone inside was enjoying their meals and having fun. The folks that run all the La Delicias are truly committed to cooking great homemade food and treating their customers well.

This location is open daily from 10 a.m. until 9:30 p.m. On Tuesdays they have tacos (American Style) for $1.25. This location has weekday lunch specials and plenty of parking.

La Delicia Latin Cuisine # 2

2429 Dayton Blvd., Chattanooga, TN

(423) 660-4235

Facebook Page

$$-$$$

What’s your favorite taco place and why? Send me an email at Pattyl@brewermediagroup.com