The Search For The Best Tacos In Town Takes Us To La Plazita Botanera

This week our search for the best tacos in Chatt Town brought us to La Plazita Botanera.

Imagine my surprise driving down Ringgold Road and spotting an unfamiliar Mexican / Venezuelan grocery store. Now imagine my surprise after walking in the store to find the entire back area is a restaurant.

It reminded me of Tienda Y Taqueria Gallo Giro by my house on Rossville Blvd, except at Gallo Giro there are more defined walls separating the store from the restaurant. Not here. Walk past the black bean aisle and the pinatas and suddenly there are a bunch of tables waiting for customers.

Pupusas, arepas, Cachapas (Venezuelan sweet-savory corn pancake made from fresh ground corn kernels cooked on a griddle and folded around soft cheese), tortas, tacos, burritos and quesadillas.

Their menu has other breakfast, lunch and dinner options. I looked over their taco selection. Taco proteins include asada, Al Pastor, barbacoa and pollo. I ordered two asada tacos, a side of guacamole and a Sprite.

Looking over the menu while I waited for my lunch, I’m tempted to come back and try Cachapa. They have cheese only or ham and cheese, or chopped beef or with pork rinds.

They have hamburgers and hot dogs. Since they have hot dogs, they also have Salchipapa on the menu, which is crispy French fries combined with sliced pan-fried beef sausages or hot dogs.

Dinner options include steak, pork chops, shrimp dinner, chicken dinner with sides such as rice beans, maduros, French fries’ tostones and other items.

Right before my tacos arrived at my table, I saw Shawarma on the menu. I love Shawarma. Their version has steak and chicken, avocados and veggies. Their weekend special includes soup, Menudo which is made with beef tripe and parilla a mixed grilled meat platter.

My server brought my Sprite bottle and a cup filled with ice. A few minutes later, my tacos and guacamole arrived. The tacos are small but once again both were packed with steak, onions and cilantro. On the table there was a bottle of green avocado sauce and spicy red sauce. I squeezed a little lime on each as well as the sauces. The tacos were hot. The meat was tender with crispy bits here and there from getting a final touch on the flattop. The sauces were delicious. The red sauce wasn’t overboard on heat. It was a pleasurable meal.

There are big screen TVs around the store. One had the news on, the other had this interesting movie called Sisu. The movie grabbed my attention because the main character looked like Arnold Schwarnegger, but it was another actor named Jorma Tommila. It could have been his twin brother, that’s how much he looked like Arnold in this movie.

It started getting really intense, so I looked it up online and it turns out I can catch it on Netflix so I paid my tab and went home.

As for the restaurant, it might have been new to me but there was a lot of foot traffic while I was there. And by the way most customers were greeted, they are repeat customers, for sure.

The store and restaurant are open daily from 8 a.m. until 9 p.m. Saturdays from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m.

La Plazita Botanera

6016 Ringgold Road, Suite 108, Chattanooga, TN

(423) 206-9700

www.facebook.com/LaPlazitaBotanera

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What’s your favorite taco place and why? Send me an email at Pattyl@brewermediagroup.com