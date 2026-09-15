This Week's Search For The Best Tacos In Town Takes Us To Little Coyote

This week our search for the best tacos in Chatt Town brought us to Little Coyote. Let me explain. Everything at Little Coyote can become a taco. Every smoked meat is served with house made mini corn tortillas.

Also, in case you hadn't heard, the restaurant is owned by husband and wife Erik and Amanda Niel who earned recognition in 2025 for all three of their restaurants — Easy Bistro, Main Street Meats, and Little Coyote — by the world-renowned Michelin Guide in their inaugural restaurant selections for the American South.

Little Coyote received the Bib Gourmand award. It is awarded to establishments that provide a high-quality, three-course meal at a reasonable price. This award highlights unique restaurants that focus on simpler, more recognizable styles of cooking, offering a great dining experience that doesn't require a lot of money.

Another reason I went to Little Coyote is they are now open for lunch on weekends and now, during NFL season, the restaurant is showing some of the games on their huge outdoor projector TV and on their big screen TV inside by the bar.

On Sunday, the outdoor patio was the perfect spot for people watching and watching the game. The weather was mild and breezy. I ordered half pound of smoked brisket which comes with crema, salsa, and pickled squash but also with grilled onions and a roasted jalapeno. It was the weekend, so I ordered a frozen mango daiquiri.

People were walking along Tennessee Ave. and taking the Incline Railway. Patrons were enjoying good conversation and sipping Mimosas. My mango daiquiri was sweet, cold and refreshing. The brisket was juicy and tender. I took a little piece of brisket topped it with crema and onions added a little salsa and created a perfect little finger-food taco. I scraped the rind and seeds out of the jalapeno because I didn’t feel like dying and nearly died anyways because the pepper was still THAT HOT!

I kept reminding myself not to touch my face or eyes.

It was another reason to be thankful for that frozen daiquiri. And just in case, I ordered a second mango daiquiri because I still had more mini tacos to create but using smaller pieces of jalapeno.

My server Lauren kept filling my water glass and checking on me. The folks that sat next to me asked me about the Incline Railway. I mentioned how it was recently placed under different management and they created a new outdoor bar and rooftop lounge and overlook, at the top station.

One woman ordered the Egg in Purgatory, a poached egg placed on a bed of chilis, tomato sauce, cotija cheese, smoked pork and a tortilla gremolata. The couple who sat across from her ordered smoked burnt end chilaquiles which come with fried eggs, cotija cheese and salsa. Of course, everything comes with tortillas, and everything appeared delicious.

Seriously, their meal looked amazing. You know what else looked amazing, the gentleman sitting across from all of us being served Little Coyote’s blueberries and cream ice cream dessert.

I must go to Little Coyote for their dinner service. That menu has a few different items than their lunch menu. I must try their smoked pork ribs or pork carnitas or smoked chicken.

Both menus are broken down where guests can order from their small shareable plates, a full selection of sides or regular standard plates.

When Lauren brought me the bill it was paper clipped on a little flyer. During the NFL season, Little Coyote is offering tailgate party platters featuring smoked meats, snacks, and sides. Orders can be placed for pick-up on their website with 24 hours' notice. Cool, I can enjoy their fabulous food and eat in the comfort of my couch. Nah, I like people watching and the ambiance of their outdoor patio.

But here is what they offer:

The standard tailgate party platter ($95) includes:

Smoked Sweet & Sour Chicken Wings (24pcs)

Charro Beans

Smoked Seasonal Sausage (1lb)

Stuffed Avocado Trio (Seasonal Vegetables, Carnitas, & Brisket)

Fresh Corn Tortillas + Accoutrements (crema, pickles, salsa)

Optional add-ons include:

Tailgate whole brisket ($240 for 6-7 lbs.)

Whole rack of pork ribs ($30)

Monday through Thursday Little Coyote is open from 4-8:30 p.m. Friday from 4-9 p.m. Saturday from 11:30 a.m. until 9 p.m. and Sunday from 11:30 a.m. until 8:30 p.m.

Little Coyote

3950 Tennessee Ave., Chattanooga, TN

(423) 800-7483

www.littlecoyote.com

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What’s your favorite taco place and why? Send me an email at Pattyl@brewermediagroup.com