The Search For The Best Tacos In Town Takes Us To Loly’s Taqueria

This week our search for the best taco in Chatt town brought us to a brand-new food truck called Loly’s Taqueria.

This food truck is in a parking lot behind the church at 3100 Rossville Blvd right next to Taqueria Adela which we reviewed two weeks ago.

This truck also offers Mexican and Guatemalan foods. I ordered two al pastor tacos. They were similar in size to the ones I had from Taqueria Adela, but the tortillas were lighter and more pillowy. You can tell they marinate and cook their al pastor pork with annatto spice as it had that light reddish color and a well-developed flavor profile.

The takeout came with a container of red sauce and green sauce. Red was too spicy for me, but the salsa verde and a squeeze of lime was a nice addition amplifying the already great tasting pork. It was a typical street taco with cilantro and onions and two were enough to fill my belly.

Their primary menu focuses on tacos, burritos, tortas, and quesadillas. Your protein choices are chicken al pastor pork and asada They have a few entrees like chicken with French fries, Guatemalan style, a carne asada plate, fajita mix and something new to me called Mulitas.

As you’re probable aware, a quesadilla is when they take a large tortilla place cheese and meats on one half while on the grill and then folding the other side of the tortilla. A mulita is when they take a taco shell tortilla, top it with the protein and cheese then top that with another taco shell and make sure both sides are grilled. It’s essentially a grilled stacked taco sandwich.

Doesn’t that sound incredibly delicious?

So, of course I had to try one. It was downright delicious! I’m not going to lie, it was a cheesy juicy, tender pork mess of a taco sandwich, but phenomenal. Loly’s Taqueria is the only place I’ve seen offering a mulita. This should be at every taqueria in the city.

With Taqueria Adela and Loly’s sharing the same parking lot, literally just 20-30 feet from each other, I have tried tacos and burritos from both trucks. Loly’s has the better tacos between the two, but Adela has the best burrito hands down!

Stuffed with rice, black beans, refried beans, and chicken, the burrito was a meal by itself. It was massive enough that I shared half with my mom, and we were both stuffed afterwards.

If you recall when I wrote about Taqueria Adela, I mentioned there was a third truck selling juices and a guy in a pickup truck selling shoes. The pickup truck hasn’t been around lately. But the third truck was open the other day and it does sell nutritional juices.

Going to have to try one soon.

Loly’s Taqueria is open from 9 a.m. until 11 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Loly’s Taqueria

3100 Rossville Blvd.

(423) 602-3386

Facebook: facebook.com/profile.php?id=61567478760991

$$-$$$

What’s your favorite taco place and why? Send me an email at Pattyl@brewermediagroup.com