The Search For The Best Tacos In Town Takes Us To Los Charros Mexican

This week our search for the best tacos in Chatt Town brought us instead to Rock Spring, Georgia.

Let me explain.

There is a neat vintage store, garden statue store, and an eclectic collection of hodge-podge items store in Rock Spring I frequently visit called Coop’s Corner. They carry a lot of UFO, alien, and Bigfoot stuff which is right up my alley.

And while I admit there is not much else in Rock Spring, there are a few great options for getting a great meal. You want burgers, sandwiches and pizza, you can dine at Baby Hughy’s Pizza and burgers or Pie Slingers Pizzeria. You want classic American food go to Wanda’s Restaurant. Looking for cold beer, good food and live music, visit the Village Goat or the Grindstone Tavern.

But if you want Mexican, Los Charros is the place. Technically it is the only Mexican place (unless you go to Los Potros in Chickamauga or El Trio in LaFayette).

I went to Los Charros during their lunch rush and likely ate alongside the whole town. The sheriff's deputies were there, a table of twelve local workers were chowing down, and people were ordering food to go as well.

Luckily, the inside is huge. The booths have wooden backs with etched artwork, there’s a full-liquor bar and a four-page cocktail menu, TVs on the wall and a large friendly staff managing the chaos.

As for street tacos, they don’t have many options if you’re looking for the typical protein, cilantro and onions. They offer their tacos soft or hard shell and covered with white Mexican cheese and lettuce. Your protein options include ground beef, shredded or grilled chicken, grilled steak, shrimp, and Tilapia.

They also have what they call Pablo’s tacos. Two crunchy tacos wrapped in a soft-shell tortilla with beans between with your choice of ground beef or shredded chicken. That sounded interesting so I ordered guacamole dip, Pablo’s beef tacos and a shrimp taco.

The server brought out the chips and salsa and the guacamole and my orange Fanta. Within minutes my tacos arrived, which was incredible considering how packed the place was. I started with the shrimp taco and enjoyed the shrimp, lettuce and cheese blend. The shrimp tasted like they were grilled with a little butter. The lettuce was crisp while the cheese was slightly melted from the heat of the shrimp.

Next up, Pablo’s tacos. These were interesting. You still get the crunch from the hard shell but also the soft chew of the soft-shell tortilla. That really added an extra level of texture. It was a great beef and bean taco. I dipped the tacos into the guacamole dip, adding yet more texture, creaminess and satisfaction.

The menu is several pages long with every typical Mexican food you come to expect. Fajitas, tacos, burritos, tortas, quesadillas, enchiladas, combo specials, lunch specials, entrees, beverages, appetizers, and desserts. If you’re in Rock Spring go check out Los Charros. They’re open daily from 11 a.m. until 9:30 p.m.

Los Charros Mexican Restaurant

8019 US 27, Rock Spring, GA

(706) 375-8000

www.loscharrosga.com

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What’s your favorite taco place and why? Send me an email at Pattyl@brewermediagroup.com