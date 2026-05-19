The Search For The Best Tacos In Town Takes Us To Los Mich Mexican

This week our search for the best tacos in Chatt town brought us to Los Mich Mexican Restaurant.

Located on Highway 58 in the Fifty-Eight Shopping Center this Mexican restaurant opened about 10 months ago. It’s a small diner in the corner suite of the shopping strip, but this place has the best carnitas tacos I’ve tried so far.

This restaurant serves Jalisco style Mexican food, the state known for making birria tacos a recognized dish in every household. They do have quesabirria tacos on the menu served with plenty of meat, cheese, and their consommé.

They also have another traditional Jalisco staple, Tortas Ahogadas, a signature Guadalajara street food. It’s a crispy birote (bolillo) roll stuffed with carnitas (fried pork) and "drowned" in a spicy red tomato and chile de árbol sauce. You can get it with shrimp instead of beef if that is what you prefer.

Your choice of protein for their Mexican Street tacos include steak, chorizo, Al Pastor pork, chicken and carnitas. They are topped with diced raw onions, thinly sliced grilled onions, cilantro, and diced tomatoes.

I ordered two carnitas tacos and a side guacamole. I’m not sure how they marinate and prepare their carnitas or if it was the combination of raw and grilled onions, but the flavor was incredible and the carnitas were tender.

The server brought out three sauces to the table. The red being the hottest, the salsa verde was a bit spicy too so I used their green/avocado sauce which was creamy and just a hint of heat.

The tortilla was slightly grilled, soft, and warm. I’ve had my fair share of carnitas tacos and hands down; these are fantastic and currently a contender for the number one spot, at least for the category of best carnitas tacos.

They serve breakfast options including chilaquiles with red or green sauce and two eggs. They have the usual suspects like burritos, enchiladas, quesadillas, fajitas, daily specials, and a variety of other entrees.

They have what they say is an authentic Jalisco taco called Tacos Dorados. Potato or beans fried tacos, plain or with pork carnitas on top. It’s served with sliced cabbage and tomato salsa, and an optional mix of red onion, cucumbers, chile habanero and lime.

Something that was new to me was one of their dessert options called Conchitas, a round, fluffy, brioche-like sweet roll topped with a crunchy, sugary crust. I’ll need to save room for that on my next visit.

Another dessert on the menu is their Fresas Con Crema, a popular, no-bake Mexican dessert made of fresh strawberries mixed into a sweet, creamy sauce.

This is a nice, clean, and bright spot along Highway 58 worthy of a visit, Los Mich is open daily from 11 a.m. until 8:30 p.m.

Los Mich Mexican Restaurant

4850 Hwy 58 Suite 180, Chattanooga

(423) 521-6424

www.losmichmexicanrestaurant.com

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What’s your favorite taco place and why? Send me an email at Pattyl@brewermediagroup.com