The Search For The Best Tacos In Town Takes Us To Mas Tequila Bar & Grill

This week our search for the best tacos in Chatt Town found us at the doorsteps of Mas Tequila Bar and Grill in East Ridge.

Ringgold Road is another gem of a pathway offering many Mexican food restaurants, much like Rossville Blvd., in my neck of the woods.

Along this roadway is where I found Taqueria Azteca, Don Juan Taqueria, Pupuseria Marelyn and now Mas Tequila. I expect to find more Mexican eateries on this same road as my search for the best tacos continues.

Mas Tequila Bar and Grill is spacious with a sprawling dining area and full liquor bar. It happened to be a Tuesday, the first time I went to dine there.

They have a taco Tuesday special. You can order a ground beef or shredded chicken hard or soft taco (American Style) for $1.25 each. Grilled chicken tacos are $2.50 each.

I ordered the taco special getting three chicken soft tacos. The waitress brought out the chips and salsa and I also ordered their guacamole dip.

The shredded chicken was tender and plentiful. The tacos had just the right amount of lettuce and cheese. The flour tortillas were warm and soft.

I devoured the first two tacos and struggled with the third but did manage to clean my plate. The guacamole dip was puree smooth, but didn’t have any hint of heat.

The next time I visited I asked the waitress what the difference was in their guacamole dip and their guacamix dip. The guacamix is what I’ve come to expect, house made guacamole, with big chunks of avocado mixed with tomatoes, jalapenos, onions, cilantro and a hint of lime.

OH, NOW YOU TELL ME!

You better believe I got the guacamix and yes, it was just that good! It had a great pop of lime, chunky pieces of tomatoes and avocado, which equals a very happy customer.

This is also another example of the subtle nuances different restaurants have in naming some of their dishes. For example, a Birria Taco is a taco made with beef where the taco shell is dipped in the beef broth before grilling and the taco is served with the beef broth for dipping.

Some places have a queso Birria, meaning the taco is also stuffed with melty cheese. Some places have a quesa Birria, which is a Quesadilla version of a Birria taco.

Mas Tequila has a Quesa Birria on their menu, but they are tacos, not quesadillas. (Why do you all have to make things so complicated?) And this is what I ordered during my second visit.

The shells are only lightly coated in the beef broth providing a crispier taco shell than other Birria tacos I’ve had. They were beyond stuffed with beef, cilantro and cheese. It comes with a bowl of beef broth (consommé) and Mexican rice.

With this and the amazing guacamix, I waddled out of the restaurant like a bear who ate a ton of food knowing it was going to sleep it all off during hibernation.

NAP TIME!

This place has an expansive menu with combos, appetizers, lunch specials and all the Mexican and Tex-Mex foods you can imagine.

Mas Tequila Bar and Grill is also party central. Happy hour is every Monday through Friday from 4-8 p.m. offering $5- and- $6-dollar Margaritas. Every Thursday is thirsty Thursday featuring house drinks at $4-and-$5-dollars.

They host noche de baile (Latin dance night) on certain Saturdays and Karaoke every Friday and Saturday night from 8 p.m. until midnight. They also screen special boxing events on their big screen TVs that surround the dining area.

They occasionally host business networking lunches organized by various organizations. Not going to lie. I will be back on a weekend, non-work hours, because their Margaritas look legit!

Mas Tequila Bar and Grill

4134 Ringgold Road, East Ridge

(423) 475-5336

mastequilabarandgrilltn.com

$$-$$$

What’s your favorite taco place and why? Send me an email at Pattyl@brewermediagroup.com