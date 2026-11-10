The Search For The Best Tacos In Town Heads To Mean Jeen’s Cocktail Dive

This week our search for the best tacos in Chatt Town brought us to Mean Jeen’s Cocktail Dive.

This dive bar and pool hall is a fun place to hang out at. Normally, it opens daily at 4 p.m. but on weekends Mean Jeen’s opens at noon and offers brunch tacos. They have vegetarian brunch tacos with peppers, onions, cheese, and pico-de-gallo topped with their creamy jalapeno sauce. These veggie tacos are $4.

They also offer bacon, egg and cheese tacos for $5 and their steak, egg and cheese tacos for $6. Both are also topped with creamy jalapeno sauce.

However, I come here specifically for their fish tacos which are on their regular daily menu. I thought I had found the best fish tacos at Parkway Pourhouse, but these fish tacos are the winners for sure. Ten out of ten perfect!

Perfectly battered fish tucked into a crisp tortilla shell and topped with cabbage and remoulade sauce. The batter has peppers and spices as does the remoulade sauce packing a bit of heat. The crunch factor is off the charts. Someone seated at the other end of the bar could hear the crunch from each bite. The cabbage is always fresh. It was spicy in a great and perfect way.

Now that the weather is colder, they aren’t making frozen drinks, so, no pina colada for me, but I was able to wash those tacos down with a strawberry Margarita while watching a recap of the Bengals annihilating the Falcons on one of the big screen TVs. The other big screen was about to show the Kansas City Chiefs destroy the New York Jets.

Yay, go Kelce/Swifters!

Better yet, their tiny TV with built in VHS player (video home systems for you Gen Z and Gen A kids) was showing Terminator 2: Judgement Day.

The gentleman seated next to me had one of their bacon, egg and cheese tacos with a Hot Toddy. I asked him if it was delicious.

“Yes, it was,” he said. “But next time I’m getting the tacos you got. They sound crunchy good”

Yes, they were,” I replied while watching Linda Hamilton kick booty as she attempted to break out of the psychiatric hospital she was placed in against her will. Almost free, she runs into T-800, played by Arnold Schwarzenegger, who was sent back, this time, to protect her and her son from the evil T-1000 model played by Robert Patrick.

“Would you like another strawberry Margarita?” my server asked.

“No, this movie calls for something a bit stronger,” I said. “I’ll have The Dude,”

House vanilla, vodka, coffee liqueur, coconut milk, and sarsaparilla.

“I got you,” she said.

Another gentleman came in, sat next to me, ordered two steak, egg and cheese tacos and a mimosa. Those looked delicious as well. He took some money out of his pocket and challenged the other guy to a game of pool. Both were good shooters. It was apparent they had challenged each other before.

I finished my fish tacos. I forgot to mention two fish tacos come with an order. I sat and enjoyed my cocktail and movie. This is what Sundays are supposed to be. Mean Jeen’s is open Monday through Friday from 4 p.m. until 2 a.m. Saturday and Sunday from Noon until 2 a.m.

Mean Jeen’s Cocktail Dive

1800 E. Main Street, Chattanooga, TN

(423) 602-5336

www.meanjeens.com

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What’s your favorite taco place and why? Send me an email at Pattyl@brewermediagroup.com