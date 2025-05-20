The Search For The Best Tacos In Town Takes Us To Mexi-Wing VII

This week our search for the best taco in Chatt Town brought us to a place where we can get the best of both worlds if you love tacos and also love Buffalo wings. We stopped at Mexi-Wing VII on East Brainerd.

There are seven Mexi-Wing locations in southeast Tennessee, founded by Jesus Sanchez, and business partner Octavio Perez. The two in Chattanooga are on Brainerd Road and the other on Shallowford Road.

On occasion I pair up my tacos with chicken wings, instead of the usual guacamole or cheese dip (mostly guacamole). There are many Mexican restaurants that offer chicken wings as an appetizer, but I happen to like the ones from Mexi-Wings, especially their garlic Parmesan wings.

This is also another place I trust in making a cow tongue taco taste fabulous and not like a rubber tire. My typical Mexican Street taco from Mexi-Wing is their beef cheek and tongue tacos. They're tender and the tongue is extremely well seasoned and juicy. Honestly, I only use the lime wedges on these tacos. No salsa verde or other heat is needed.

I’ve sampled both their chunky guacamole and their guacamole dip, and they don’t disappoint. Their cheese dip is fantastic, and I love how they bring a small bottle of red salsa to your table with the chips. You pour it out as much or as little as you want in your dipping cup or on your meals.

One of my favorite lunch specials from Mexi-Wings is their chicken chimichanga plate. A fat little burrito stuffed with chicken, fried and covered in their cheese dip. It’s served with rice, beans, lettuce, pico-de-gallo and sour cream.

Another favorite is their Taquito plate. Two corn tortillas wrapped around beef or chicken, deep-fried to a golden brown, then topped with lettuce, tomato, and sour cream. It’s served with rice and beans. They are fried and crispy. I love these covered with that red salsa from the table and tons of sour cream on top.

A third frequent lunch combo I get is their pick two with an American style beef taco and a beef enchilada covered in red enchilada sauce and tons of melted cheese. It comes with rice and beans too.

When it comes down to the wings, I normally get their garlic Parmesan chicken wings. Tons of garlic and cheesy flavor, running down your fingertips.

This week, however, I opted for their mild wings. Just a touch of heat and delicious. In every case the chicken is crispy on the outside, tender on the inside and smothered in the sauce of your choice. They come to the table piping hot and covered with a small tray which is where those bones go once you’ve cleaned them. Ranch and celery sticks come with your wings, and you can get boneless wings – but why?

All the Mexi-Wing locations offer all the favorite Mexican plates, lunch combos, and specials you could imagine. They also have a dessert and kid menu. Their California styler burritos are massive stuffed with your meat of choice, lettuce, beans, rice, and sour cream. Every Monday is .99 cent wing night. Get some and wash it down with their fantastic Margaritas.

WAIT!

HOLD MY BEER!

I’ve had their Birria tacos. They are fantastic. But they just added some new to the menu and now I must go back next week to try it – Birria Ramen Soup!

Ramen noodles in their delicious birria broth, served with two birria tacos.

WHAT?!?!

TAKE MY MONEY NOW!

Mexi-Wing VII

5773 Brainerd Road

423-296-1073

$$ - $$$

Website: Mexi-Wing.com

What’s your favorite taco place and why? Send me an email at Pattyl@brewermediagroup.com