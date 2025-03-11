The Search For The Best Tacos In Town Takes Us To Mi Casita Restaurant

This week our search for the best taco in Chatt town brought us to Mi Casita Restaurant and Lounge.

I mentioned this place in my story about Taqueria Adela food truck about two weeks ago. It is one of several Mexican Restaurants located along Rossville Blvd.

I’ve driven by this place countless times and I didn’t realize it was a restaurant, let alone that it was open. The brick exterior and the dark tinted windows made it look like an abandoned storefront. There is a sign outside in the corner of the parking lot, but it is barely legible. I started noticing cars and work trucks parked there at lunchtime on weekends. Then I noticed that they had scrapped back just enough dark window tint so you could see their neon sign saying open.

One day, I walked in. Inside the dimly light restaurant, there is a pool table, a small bar and several booths are lined up against the wall around the perimeter of the interior. There were a few tables in the middle of the building. About two small round tables, they likely move out of the way at night for some dance space, after all it is a restaurant and a lounge!

You know that saying, don’t judge a book by its cover, well it certainly applies to Mi Casita. It may look abandoned on the outside and dark on the inside but there is a reason this place has served the residents of Clifton Hills for more than eight years – great home cooked food.

The young lady said I could sit anywhere I wanted and went to get the Sprite I ordered. I got one chicken and a barbacoa taco and their house made guacamole. She brought out my can of Sprite and went into the kitchen area to place my order.

After a few minutes she brought out the tacos and guacamole and their salsa verde. On a scale of 1-10, with ten being kill me now, it’s too hot, the salsa was about a 7. The tacos were topped with cilantro and onions as expected but also with small, diced tomato pieces.

The tortilla chips were warm, and the guacamole was chunky and delicious. The tacos were stuffed and the barbacoa taco had a great flavor.

During my meal the cook often walked around asking if everything was okay. It certainly was.

It was a Sunday at noon when I went for a subsequent visit. I ordered two al pastor tacos and a gordita. As I waited, two gentlemen walked in, ordered beers and went to the pool table. Another man came in, ordered his beer and some food for takeout. Two more men came in, ordered beers and food and fed the jukebox. More people walked in and suddenly I was in the middle of a full-blown Sunday lunchtime party. The place was bouncing. Everyone was having a great time. It was apparent that everyone knew the staff. It was like being at a family gathering.

Their al pastor tacos were perfection. They didn’t need a squeeze of lime nor hit of salsa. The gordita was topped with chunks of queso fresco and sour cream. The shredded beef was tender and delicious.

Mi Casita has an extensive menu with great prices and it’s even cheaper when paying in cash. They offer tamales, quesadillas, gorditas, sopes, huaraches, chicken and beef chilaquiles, tortas, and burritos. On weekends they have chicken, beef and seafood soups. They also have enchiladas with their special mole sauce. They have a variety of beverages and, of course, beer! They are open from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. on weekends.

Mi Casita Restaurant and Lounge

3029 Rossville Blvd.

Chattanooga, TN 37407

423-551-8270

$-$$

What’s your favorite taco place and why? Send me an email at Pattyl@brewermediagroup.com