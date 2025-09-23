The Search For The Best Tacos In Town Takes Us To Mi Lindo Camoja

This week our search for the best tacos in Chattanooga brought us to a place that opened only two weeks ago – Mi Lindo Camoja Mexican & Hibachi Restaurant.

Wait what? Mexican and Hibachi?

Let me start by saying this place popped up almost overnight and it’s right next to another place we’ve already reviewed Taqueria La Bonita. It’s off 16th and Dodds Avenue so we can now add this to the growing list of Mexican food places along Dodds that I mentioned last week.

This past Saturday I waltzed in and looked over the menu. Tacos, fajitas, tortas, quesadillas, burritos, nachos, seafood entrees, steak entrees, chicken entrees, and a variety of other mixed entrees. Then on the last page of the menu Hibachi items served with fried rice, zucchini, onion, carrots and broccoli.

The server was busy cleaning up a slew of tables. She quickly came over and said I could sit where I wanted and showed me which tables she had already cleaned. She said a local tour bus had stopped in so their group could have lunch. I thought to myself this place must be good if a local tour bus already knew it was a great place for a pit stop after only being open for two weeks.

I ordered chunky house guacamole, a shrimp taco and a beef tongue taco. She brought out the chips and salsa and my Sprite. A few minutes later she set the guacamole on the table. It was a hefty portion of guacamole topped with tomatoes, onions, jalapenos and lots of lime. I mean lime forward like you’re eating sour candy but in a good way. Soon my server set down my tacos and asked how everything was so far. That’s when my world came full circle.

“Great,” I said.

“Didn’t you used to eat at El Rey,” she asked.

“Yes, I did but they closed,” I said.

“Yes, they did. I used to work there, and the folks here are from El Rey.”

That’s when I realized I had tasted that lime forward guacamole before. My first taco Tuesday story was one year ago, last September about El Rey Restaurant and Taqueria. I had described the guacamole as, “smacks you dead in the mouth with the lime. I’m not mad about it though. It somehow works. The avocados are cut into small pieces and mixed well with the tomatoes, onions, jalapenos and cilantro but there is no hiding that kick of lime!”

I hated to see El Rey close, but I knew my tacos were going to be fantastic under the same skillful cooks. She said they just opened the doors, but it took them time to renovate the building which once housed the original location of Pupuseria Marelyn and then El Rancho which are now at different locations and which we’ve reviewed. She said the owner is from Mexico, his wife from Guatemala hence the name Camoja, a village in the northwestern region of the Republic of Guatemala.

Just as I suspected the tacos were amazing. The salsa verde was not too spicy so I added some sauce and a squeeze of lime over both. The beef tongue was tender and well-seasoned. The shrimp was plentiful and tasty. The tortillas were hot and flavorful. I was happy. I now have the great cooks from El Rey in my neighborhood about 10 minutes from my house.

When my server came around again, I asked her why they also offered Hibachi.

“One of our cooks worked at a Hibachi place for nine years,” she said. “People come for his Hibachi rice. They say it’s better than most Hibachi places. He makes it with a sweet teriyaki sauce and people love it.”