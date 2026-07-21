The Search For The Best Tacos In Town Takes Us To Mike’s Hole in the Wall

This week our search for the best tacos in Chatt Town brought us back to Mike’s Hole in the Wall. This North Shore iconic dive bar might be known for their burgers and chicken wings, but they have great tacos as well.

Two tacos come with an order, and all are dressed with lettuce, cheddar jack cheese and pico de gallo. The tacos are served with a side of sour cream and red-hot sauce. Protein choices include grilled, fried or blackened chicken, beef, blackened, grilled or fried fish, and grilled or fried shrimp. They also have their own smoked pork tacos which have hand smoked pulled pork topped with coleslaw and whiskey barbeque sauce.

My server, Shelby, quickly brought me a tall glass of cold water and I ordered grilled shrimp tacos. One thing I love about Mike’s is that comfy atmosphere and all the big screen TV’s, mostly tuned into ESPN. The Pat McAfee show is on showing the top goals from the 2026 FIFA World Cup matches. I personally was thrilled Spain’s La Roja took home the trophy being that they stayed and trained here in the Scenic City. But I also felt bad that this was likely Leonel Messi’s final World Cup run.

Soon Shelby brought my tacos to the table, and I was floored at just how big they were and how stuffed they were with all the toppings. The tortillas were grilled and crispy and the seasoning on the grilled shrimp was incredible. It was like a Cajun spice without the heat but with all the flavors. The lettuce was crunchy, the pico-de-gallo paired well with the shrimp. The icing on the cake, or in this case taco, was dipping the taco into the sour cream adding a delicious creamy note to the mix.

The only thing missing was a beer, so I ordered one!

Beer does make everything better! I took my time enjoying the soccer highlights, cold beer and tacos.

Before I headed back home, I ordered a chicken quesadilla to-go for dinner for mom and I. Grilled chicken, grilled onions, corn, black beans and cheddar jack cheese, and served with sides of sour cream, hot sauce and pickled jalapenos.

Grilled large tortilla stuffed with all that goodness. The chicken was moist and tender. The grilled onions were caramelized to perfection. The best bite was with sour cream and spicy jalapenos. Mom barely said a word, which always mean she approved of the dish.

Nex time I want to try their Southwest egg rolls. House made with seasoned grilled chicken, black beans, corn, spinach, cheddar and pepper jack cheese. Served with a side of Ancho chipotle sauce. They also have white queso and chips. Classic warm white queso cheese served with corn tortilla chips & fire roasted salsa.

Yes, Mike’s Hole in the Wall is a great place for burgers and wings but don’t overlook their tacos and quesadillas. You will not be disappointed.

Also, get out there this week and enjoy Chattanooga Taco Week. Now through Sunday participating restaurants are offering $4 specialty tacos. A list of restaurants and the type of tacos they are offering can be found at www.nooganightlife.com/Tacoweek.

Mike’s Hole in the Wall

535 Cherokee Blvd.

(423) 475-5259

www.mikesholeinthewall.com

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What’s your favorite taco place and why? Send me an email at Pattyl@brewermediagroup.com