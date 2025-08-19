The Search For The Best Tacos In Town Takes Us To Mr. Burrito Grill

This week the search for the best tacos in Chatt town brings us to a downtown place known more for their burritos – Mr. Burrito Grill.

I happened to be in the downtown area and went in thinking I would get a burrito but, much to my surprise, they had regular tacos and street tacos on their menu and Birria tacos.

Say what?

I had never been to Mr. Burrito Grill. But it’s like a Subway, Moe’s or Chipotle. Get in line pick whether you want a burrito, tortilla bowl, nachos, quesadilla, salad or taco. Pick your protein. Tell them what toppings you want on it, and they assemble your meal in front of you.

It was around noon so the line for the lunch rush was long. But this crew of workers was knocking out orders with the precision and speed you’ll find at nearly every Chick-fil-A drive through. Most people grabbed their meals to go.

It was surreal how the place went from standing room only, workers filling orders and cashing out customers, to being the only person seated inside. Seriously, I was the only person that ate my meal inside. The rush was wild and fast.

Protein choices include grilled chicken, chipotle chicken, shredded chicken, ground beef, pork carnitas, pork Al Pastor, barbacoa, Birria, grilled steak, and veggies.

Topping choices include rice, beans, salsa, onions, cilantro, cheese, lettuce, spinach, pico-de-gallo, sour cream, guacamole, jalapenos, cheese dip and a few more options.

In my case I asked for the Birra tacos, it comes three to an order and had mine topped with the usual cilantro and onions. I also ordered a side of guacamole dip.

The corn tortillas and cheese were placed on the grill smothered with the consommé and cooked until the cheese melted into the tortilla shell. He placed heaping spoonful of the Birria beef on top of the shells topped it with the onions and cilantro and then added more sauce on top. He closed the shell placed them in a serving tray, filled a cup with consommé and filled another with my guacamole.

Those Birria tacos were swimming in sauce. I picked up my first one, took a bite and the cheese pulled and stretched from my mouth back to the serving tray as I placed the taco down. The beef was savory and despite all the sauce, the shell stayed together. I took my plasticware and placed a spoonful of guacamole on top of the taco for my next bite.The rich broth mixed with the smooth and creamy avocado perfectly.

People might consider places like this as just another fast-food joint, but they kept the traditional flavors of Mexican food in these Birria tacos. I know I’ll be back for one of their enormous burritos and try their carnitas street tacos too.

Mr. Burrito Grill

517 East M.L.K. Blvd, Chattanooga, TN

2601 Dayton Blvd., Red Bank, TN

www.eatmrburritogrill.com

$$ - $$$

What’s your favorite taco place and why? Send me an email at Pattyl@brewermediagroup.com