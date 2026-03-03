The Search For The Best Tacos In Town Takes Us To Nacho Libre Taqueria

This week the search for the best taco in Chatt Town brought us to Nacho Libre Taqueria in Ooltewah.

This week I also had the pleasure of being joined by my co-worker, Joseph Mosman. This was our first taco Tuesday lunch together and hopefully not our last as we look forward to also finding truly unique and eclectic places to dine in the city.

Joseph offered his point of view on his lunch saying:

"Nacho Libre Taqueria, located off Apison Pike in Ooltewah, TN, is an amazing place to grab a quick lunch. It features incredibly cool Lucha Libre decorations, with different masks throughout and Lucha Libre figures painted on the walls as murals. The ambiance was immediate, and our waitress was as kind as they come. Patty and I split their delicious, lime-forward guacamole with chips, ensuring no double-dipping took place.

For my meal, I got three Carne Asada street tacos, served with onions, cilantro, lime, and your choice of house-made salsa. I chose the tomatillo green salsa, which was the perfect level of spice. For my two sides, I got the Frijoles Charros beans and Esquites, or Mexican corn. I washed it all down with ice-cold water and headed out, knowing I’ll definitely be back, likely sometime again this week."

Okay let me remind you about my feelings about guacamole. I rarely share it with my mom, so you know Joseph is someone I’m happy to be working with and having lunch with if I share my guacamole with him. I even let him take the leftover guacamole home!

Don’t tell my mom!

He is also on point about the whimsical interior of this place with a wall mural of masked Lucha Libre wrestlers and the bright red, barn-looking exterior. It’s small and quaint with a full liquor bar and tons of bottles of Tequilas displayed at the bar while Lucha Libre masks are displayed along the walls.

If you don’t know, Lucha Libre is Mexico’s version of the WWE (wrestling). Their masks are integral in the sport, representing a wrestler's identity and legacy. Growing up in Miami, there was one Spanish speaking channel my dad and I would watch on Saturdays, and it was the wildest wrestling matches we’ve ever seen.

They have a variety of Mexican Street taco protein options and of course nachos on the menu too. While we shared the guacamole, I ordered the carnitas taco with the tomatillo salsa verde and refried beans and pico-de-gallo as my side items. Every taco place has variations on the size of the overall tortilla and taco. These are the ones served with smaller round tortillas, which make it messy to eat at times. But, since three tacos come to an order, you’re still leaving full and satisfied.

The tomatillo salsa verde was probably 6 out of 10 in terms of heat. So, I prepped my tacos by pouring salsa verde over each as well as topping them off with pico-de-gallo. Whatever fell out of the taco was later eaten with my fork. My refried beans were thick and scoopable with the chips, the way I like them. Also, let me mention the table salsa was bright red and thick, different than what I’ve come to expect, but fabulous!

The meal is a great value and the waitress, who noticed we were taking pictures of the place and food, offered, and took a photo of us together!

I’m looking forward to returning here to try one of their nacho plates. I plan to put that sucker in a Half- Nelson grip, for a beatdown and end it in a clean finish!

Nacho Libre Taqueria

8206 Apison Pike, Ooltewah, TN

(423) 217-4848

$$ - $$$

Website: www.nacholibre.us

What’s your favorite taco place and why? Send me an email at Pattyl@brewermediagroup.com