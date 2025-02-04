The Search For The Best Tacos In Town Takes Us To Plaza Del Sol

This week our search for the best tacos in Chatt Town takes us to Plaza Del Sol Mexican Restaurant on East Brainerd Road.

You can’t miss the bright yellow building shining like the sun it is named after. This restaurant is about a mile or so east of another Mexican Restaurant we featured named El Tapatio.

The dining area is a nice size and there is a bar where they serve ice-cold beers, wines, mixed drinks, and Margaritas. Their menu is smaller than other places and focuses on tacos, enchilada, burritos, fajitas, tostadas, salads, appetizers, and a few select entrees – the basics of Tex-Mex.

They offer American style tacos, crunchy or soft shell, and a few protein choices for Mexican Street Tacos. They offer vegetarian options for almost everything on the menu.

On my first visit I ordered two pork Mexican Tacos and, of course, the home-style guacamole. The waitress brought out the chips and salsa. Within a few minutes she placed the guacamole on the table. This was more like pico-de-gallo with some avocado chunks mixed in than the other way around, but the flavor and heat were spot on.

She brought out the tacos. The shells were double stacked to hold the large amount of luscious, juicy pork. They were packed with large slices of soft grilled onions and a pinch of cilantro.

It’s funny how different knife cuts can change the flavor, taste and texture of something as simple as a taco. The larger slices of onion truly enhanced the flavor of the pork. Adding a forkful of the guacamole on top of it, added the spice and balanced everything out.

On another visit I chose to create my own combo. You could pick one item for $8.25, two items for $10.95 or three for $13.25. The combo is served with rice and refried beans. I picked two items, an enchilada de pollo and an American ground beef taco. I also ordered the cheese dip.

The one thing I can say about every place I’ve eaten is they are not skimpy with their serving sizes. Same here. That beef taco was nearly stuffed to the top with beef. The cheese was spilling out the top – as it should!

My chicken enchilada was covered in their red sauce which also spilled over on my beans, and it was heaven. I tend to scoop up and eat my beans with my chips. I scooped up some beans and then dipped that into my cheese dip. The cheese dip was thick, and the heat was mild. Heck, I dipped my forkful of enchilada into the dip. In hindsight I should have dipped my taco into that pool of creamy goodness.

I’ll have to go back to give that a try.

Plaza Del Sol is open from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m. every day. On Mondays they offer well and frozen 14-ounce Margaritas for $5. Wednesday is bottle beer day where they take $1 off the price of a canned or bottled beer.

Plaza Del Sol Mexican Restaurant

8119 East Brainer Road

Chattanooga, TN 37421

(423) 510-0202

facebook.com/PlazaDelSolChattanooga

What’s your favorite taco place and why? Send me an email at Pattyl@brewermediagroup.com