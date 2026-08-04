This Week's Search For The Best Tacos In Town Takes Us To Southside Social

This week our search for the best tacos in Chatt Town brought us to Southside Social.

When I was researching and exploring the Southside neighborhood I learned about this restaurant and social hub and knew I needed to stop in for a meal or two. Then I saw their menu had taco options and it was a no-brainer.

It was my first visit to Southside Social and I was floored. It’s a massive two-story fun house that serves great bar food. I parked at the lot next to the side entrance to their outdoor patio and immediately regretted not bringing my fur babies to enjoy this experience. They will be with me next time.

Inside I sat at a high-top table facing a big screen TV that had the WNBA game between Chicago Sky and the Los Vegas Aces. I’m a fan of Sky player Kamila Cardoso so I was rooting for the underdogs. On another big screen Wrexham was losing 1-0 against Sunderland in soccer. Behind me was the huge bar with two more big screens and a crowd of folks ordering cocktails and shots.

A few feet in front of me there were a bunch of couches where you could lounge out for the day. Just beyond that, there were bowling lanes where a few people were knocking down strikes and a young girl was hosting her birthday party.

It was Sunday and their brunch menu had some breakfast burrito options but let’s just say they had me at brisket tacos. Pulled brisket topped with pickled onions and white barbeque sauce. Three tacos come with an order. They also have chicken tinga, beef, chorizo, pork, shrimp and portobello mushroom taco options.

While waiting for my tacos I walked upstairs. They have another dining room area, several arcade games, pool tables and folks were at the ping pong tables playing like pros. They have a darts area, giant Jenga, cornhole, skeeball and foosball. It’s like dining at the county fair!

Back at my table, I was enjoying an ice-cold draft beer and the basketball game. When my tacos arrived, I knew they were going to be fantastic just from the odor. The smoky aroma of barbeque smoked brisket and the white sauce. The brisket portions were huge in each taco. I took my first bite and was not disappointed. The meat was incredibly tender, mouthwatering, delectable, and scrumptious. The white sauce was sweet and creamy. The tortillas were soft, yet firm and sweet.

Another birthday party group came in and took up two more bowling lanes. I was watching everyone have a great time and truly enjoying my delicious brisket tacos. At one point my server asked me who I was rooting for in the basketball game and I said the Chicago Sky, but they were behind by ten in the third quarter.

I ordered another beer and was enjoying the scenery, my tacos and the game. In the fourth quarter the Sky started mounting a comeback and Sydney Taylor launched a three-point shot from mid-court with .9 seconds left in regulation giving the Chicago Sky an 84-83 win in a huge upset over the Aces.

I jumped out of my seat, arms raised high in the air and yelling hell yeah at the top of my lungs and no one seemed to notice because everyone else was celebrating their own thing. My server came by and asked if my team won and gave me a high-five when I told her they did.

I asked my server if she recommended something from the menu that I could order to-go to bring home dinner for mom. She recommended their fish and chips. Two filets of lightly battered cod and house cut fries. It was enough of a meal to feed both mom and I and it was incredibly delicious.

I think Southside Social is about to become my new weekend hangout. I want to try their chicken tinga tacos next. Chipotle chicken, onion, queso fresco and avocado salsa verde.

Southside Social

1818 Chestnut Street, Chattanooga, TN

(423) 708-3280

www.thesouthsidesocial.com

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What’s your favorite taco place and why? Send me an email at Pattyl@brewermediagroup.com