The Search For The Best Tacos In Town Takes Us To Taco Mamacita

This week our search for the best tacos in Chatt Town takes us far away from the typical mom-and-pop restaurants and food trucks around town, I’ve been drawn to.

This time we ended up at Taco Mamacita at Hamilton Place.

I mentioned that I would be expanding the search a little this year, yet it still took me purposefully driving toward Hamilton Place Mall to stop in and visit Taco Mamacita.

Yes, I did want to try their crazier version of tacos, but I also wanted to get an update on something.

Taco Mamacita is owned by the Monen Family Restaurant Group. They own and operate Urban Stack, Community Pie, Hi-Fi Clyde’s, Milk & Honey, Barrelhouse Ballroom, Five Wits Brewing Company and both Taco Mamacita locations.

I’ve dined at their Northshore location previously, but like way back in 2023. The Northshore menu featured enchiladas suizas, which I happen to love, plus the Northshore restaurant is closer to my house.

But for the past several months the Northshore eatery has been closed for renovations. So, consider this visit a courteous public service announcement – ladies and gentlemen, the Northshore location is trying to be done and open in time for Cinco de Mayo!

At least, that is what my server at the Hamilton Place location said they are shooting for. You can never truly know when it comes to construction.

The menu for the Hamilton place location is slightly different, no enchiladas, but plenty of street tacos options as well as their soups and salads, entrees and their crazy selection of Mama’s O.G. Tacos!

I’ve had their Taco Royale combo at the Northshore location. It was two tacos double stacked with roasted chicken, queso, salsa verde, lettuce, pico-de-gallo, chorizo and chipotle crema and served with a side of chili rice I requested as my side of choice. This was back in 2023, and I still remember the flavor-bomb that combination of sauces and toppings offered in each bite. The roasted chicken was tender, the chorizo added a bit of heat and saltiness, and the queso and sauces balanced everything out.

The enchilada suiza were stuffed with chicken covered with drizzles of sour cream and served with a side of lettuce and pico-de-gallo. Both locations offer sweet plantains as a side and that is what I chose with my enchiladas.

I liked the open patio atmosphere of the Northshore location, and I hope they keep some of that.

Hamilton Place has a large outside patio dining area as well. The interior is bright, colorful and elegant without being stuffy.

I started off with a guacamole appetizer (DUH, you know I always get guacamole when I can). It was nice and chunky, although it lacked a little salt for my taste buds. But there was salt on the table to tackle this hurdle.

I tried their Baja Fish taco. Panko breaded fish, cabbage slaw, baja sauce, pico-de-gallo, pickled Fresno chilies and radish. Luckily the server informed me the baja sauce was mildly spicy, but the Fresno chilies were like a five-alarm fire. She asked if I wanted those served on the side.

Yes please!

I also ordered their Steakhouse taco. Beef barbacoa, horsey sauce, green onions, Bourbon BBQ sauce and topped with crunchy lightly breaded fried onions!

First, thank you for the warning about the chilies. I held the little ramekin with the chilies up to my nose and took a tiny whiff.

HOLY HOT LAVA OF HELL!

It took every ounce of control I had to keep from coughing my lungs out as the tears just rolled out of my eyes and down my cheeks. I think I chugged down my Sprite in one sip just to get that heat out of my taste palate and nose!