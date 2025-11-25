The Search For The Best Tacos In Town Takes Us To Taco Stop

This week our search for the best tacos in Chatt town brought us to Taco Stop on Shallowford Road.

Honestly, I wasn’t sure if I was going to have a taco Tuesday story for this week. I’ve been extremely busy at work while also taking care of mom as she recovered from a bad cold.

I barely found the time to eat lunch or dinner, let alone search for a great taco. But I needed my taco fix too!

Yesterday morning I remembered a co-worker had mentioned he saw taco signs along Shallowford Road with a taco truck possibly parked at a gas station. Off I went in search of this truck.

I found it!

Taco Stop is at 6800 Shallowford Road and is in the parking lot of the Sunoco gas station. I pulled into the station and parked next to the colorful truck with a sign on the menu which read: Stop-Eat-Be Happy!

Well, okay!

Taco Stop has steak, chicken, sausage, beef tongue, barbacoa, carnitas and Al Pastor tacos served street style with cilantro and grilled onions. I ordered an Al Pastor and a barbacoa taco to-go.

While waiting for my tacos I looked at the rest of the menu. Burritos, quesadillas, sopes, tortas and Philly steak sandwich. They have a three-plate combo that comes with one taco, one sopes and one quesadilla. They also offer combo meals such as tacos with rice and beans, tacos with French fries or a Philly sandwich with fries.

I also noticed the Health Department inspection scores posted 98, 99 and 100, perfect!

My server handed me my taco package, and I asked how long Taco Stop has been parked at the gas station. She said for about three years now after moving from a Cleveland location. She said they do move periodically while attending special events, food truck carnivals and when catering.

Otherwise, she said people can find them at the Shallowford location Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. until 3p.m.

Back at the office I first dipped a spoon into the red sauce that came with the tacos and quickly decided there was no need to cause a two-alarm fire in my mouth or belly.

I squeezed a little lime on my barbacoa taco, grabbed the double stacked tortillas, still warm and soft, and took a bite. The large slices of grilled onions still had nice toothiness and flavor. The meat was break apart tender and juicy.

The Al Pastor pork had that reddish well-seasoned, look and was moist and tender. Seriously these tacos were an 8 out of 10 in terms of freshness and taste. Each bite was delicious. I was done in less than 10 minutes.

It’s nice to sit down at a restaurant and have a great meal, and some food trucks do have a table for seating, but Taco Stop didn’t.

What Taco Stop does have is great tacos in terms of taste and price. Taco Stop takes credit cards and does offer assorted beverages. This place is about five minutes from the office, so I know I’ll be back to try their burrito.

Taco Stop

6800 Shallowford Road (Parked at the Sunoco Gas Station)

(423) 310-5461

$ - $$

https://www.facebook.com/TacostopCleveland/

What’s your favorite taco place and why? Send me an email at Pattyl@brewermediagroup.com