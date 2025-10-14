The Search For The Best Tacos Takes Us To Tacos Chattanooga Morales

This week our search for the best tacos in Chatt Town brought us to Tacos Chattanooga Morales.

If the name sounds a bit familiar, you’re correct. Last week I stumbled upon a hidden food truck off Clio Ave., called Tacos sin limite Morales.

When getting ready to write my taco Tuesday story, I do research to see what kind of other reviews the restaurants had received, if they have a website or at least a Facebook Page and make sure I have the correct address and phone numbers.

While doing research for Tacos sin limite Morales, I noticed that Taco Chattanooga Morales came up, with apparently the same menu (except for having the different address and name), similar company name, and similar looking food truck but at a different address.

I was instantly curious.

Driving home from work one afternoon, I took a detour and drove down Dodds Ave. If you recall I mentioned that I had found a slew of food trucks along Dodds Ave., and that I’d be trying most if not all of them out.

I got to 4304 Dodds Ave., and lo’ and behold, Tacos Chattanooga Morales’ food truck was parked there adjacent to a new store.

Wait, what’s going on here?

I asked the young lady if this was owned by the same person who runs the truck on Clio Ave. I can now confirm that Marvin A. Sanchez Morales owns and operates both. This is his number 2 location offering the same items as his first. She said this location opened only two months ago.

I let her know I had eaten tacos and empanadas from the first place and that Mr. Morales was a great cook. She said he is the one who prepares everything for both trucks, and she learned the final cooking and plating methods from him.

Being that I had just tried his tacos and empanadas, I asked for an Al Pastor burrito to-go. I got home and realized the burrito (which was massive and tightly wrapped in tinfoil to stay hot) came with a huge side of fries.

The pork was fabulously cooked in a variety of chiles and achiote paste giving it a deep reddish/orange hue and rich flavor. The burrito was stuffed with pork, rice, beans, pico-de-gallo, and that fantastic avocado sauce that was served over my tacos last week. The fries were hand cut and served with a side container of ketchup.

I cut the burrito in half, because I knew there was no way I’d finish the whole thing. You could see the bits of Poblano, and pico-de-gallo, blended with the small chunks of pork, all hugged tightly by rice, beans and a toasted burrito shell.

I was two bites in with juice running down my fingers and not caring that I left my napkins in the kitchen. The fries were crispy on the outside, soft on the inside the way fries should be.

It was that good!

I went back to try something completely different that I had seen at several restaurants that serve Mexican and Guatemalan food – Shucos. This item wasn’t listed on the menu of location 1, but it was written on the side of the truck at this location. I got it to-go.

Shucos are Guatemalan street hot dogs. But it’s not your typical hot dog. Not even close!

Mine was piled high with chopped up pieces of hot dog and chopped bits of steak covered with ketchup, mustard, mayonnaise, cabbage, onions, and salsa verde, stuffed into a toasted hoagie bun. It came with fries that are also covered with ketchup, mayonnaise, and salsa verde.

Whew, that was a mouthful!

It probably weighed two pounds and there was no way I was going to be able to eat that using my hands. I brought out the fork and knife and went to work. A forkful of hot dog, steak and fries was the perfect bite, followed by a forkful of cabbage and onions. I don’t know how to explain it because you wouldn’t think that all the flavors would mesh well, but they did. I had leftovers for dinner too.

If you find yourself driving along Clio Avenue, or Dodds, look for Mr. Morales’ food truck and enjoy some great food!

Tacos Chattanooga Morales (aka 4 Locos Tacos Morales according to the sticker on the truck)

4304 Dodds Ave., Chattanooga, TN

423-888-1787

Facebook: facebook.com/tacos.morales.552213/

What’s your favorite taco place and why? Send me an email at Pattyl@brewermediagroup.com