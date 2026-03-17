The Search For The Best Tacos In Town Takes Us To Tacos El Tote

This week our search for the best tacos in Chatt Town brought us to Tacos El Tote in St. Elmo.

Just last week I wrote a story about places to eat in the historic district of St. Elmo. These were all restaurants within walking distance of each other and the iconic Incline Railway.

Because of that I didn’t mention The Hot Chocolatier. All the great chocolate candies, drinks, and brownies. But people don’t know they also offer soup and sandwich options for lunch.

What does that have to do with tacos, you ask?

While doing my research, something popped up in my Google Maps. Across the street from the Hot Chocolatier, off 56th and St. Elmo Ave., was a place called Tacos El Tote, authentic Mexican Street Tacos. Sometimes something pops up on Google Maps that is no longer open or buildings no longer standing, so off I went to see for myself.

It’s there, for sure. The building they are parked next to is a vacant building, but it provides a parking area for their patrons. On the day I went, they were busy. There were likely 3-4 orders ahead of mine and another three after mine. That alone speaks volumes.

They’ve been parked at this same spot for about three years offering street tacos, burritos, tortas, burrito bowls, quesadillas, quesabirrias tacos, breakfast options, vegetarian options, and a variety of side options and drinks.

The protein options include chopped steak, Al Pastor pork, shredded beef, chicken, Mexican sausage, beef cheek, beef tongue and beef intestines. Vegetable options include potatoes, zucchini, spinach and bell peppers. Your order comes with your choice of either red hot sauce (too hot for me), guacamole salsa (medium), or their mild salsa verde.

I have yet to find the strength to try intestine tacos, and I’ve tried several beef tongue tacos at various places, so I opted for two beef cheek (cachete) tacos. I got mine to-go but they do have one small round outdoor patio table there if you prefer to eat on-site. They take cash and credit cards and their prices are reasonable.

Much like beef tongue tacos, you really need to know what you’re doing with beef cheeks to make the meat tender and not taste like rubber. These were the most tender beef cheeks I’ve had in a long time. The guacamole sauce was about a 7 out of 10 in terms of heat and very tasty. The tacos were big with lots of meat, cilantro and onions.

I’m kind of bummed that I didn’t take a closer look at their sides or I would have also ordered their street corn and guacamole. Oh well, I guess that means I need to go back.

I really want to try their breakfast burrito with eggs, cheese, diced potatoes and red and green bell peppers. I’ll take that with a side of rice, beans and guacamole dip. That meal should keep me full all day. Tacos El Tote is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Tacos El Tote

5601 Saint Elmo Ave., Chattanooga

(423) 834-4295

www.facebook.com/TacosElToteChattanooga

$ - $$

What’s your favorite taco place and why? Send me an email at Pattyl@brewermediagroup.com