The Search For The Best Tacos In Town Takes Us To Tacos Sin Limite Morales

This week our search for the best tacos in Chatt town brought us to Tacos sin limite Morales. This was another hidden gem located in plain sight, sort of.

The other day when I was driving down Rossville Blvd, I turned onto 37 street to get around some bad traffic. I knew I could drive down Clio Ave., and take that all the way to 31 street, cut back to Rossville Blvd., and be a block away from home. Driving down Clio Ave., just before 35th street a small neon blue truck with a lit sign saying ‘open’ popped into my peripheral vision.

Without hesitation I turned into the large open parking lot that led to Tienda Lierde, another store that sold nutritional shakes and that neon blue truck – a food truck with street tacos. Had I not taken this road less traveled, I would have never found this place hidden behind Chico’s Auto Sales.

I asked the gentleman how long he’s been parked at this location, and he said about two years now.

TWO YEARS HIDDEN!

It was like discovering a sunken ship full of treasure. I ordered two shrimp tacos and a beef tongue taco right then and there. He asked if I wanted it topped all the way, which meant topped with onion, cilantro and his avocado sauce.

Avocado sauce, heck yeah, all the way.

Once home I unwrapped my tacos and they looked delicious. He also gave me a side of red-hot sauce, which was far too spicy for my tastebuds, but the lime wedges were enough to cover all my tacos. The large double stacked tortillas were yellowish, like he used fresh corn masa to make them. The shrimp were grilled, the beef tongue was tender, well marinated, I mean everything was great.

But what took these tacos to the next level of umami was the avocado sauce. Smooth, creamy and delicately balanced when I added the juice from the limes. It enhanced the flavor of the tongue and shrimp. I honestly wished I had more of the sauce on the side, so I could pour more over my tacos for every bite.

Over the weekend, I had to do some household chores for mom. While I was out picking up her medications, I went back to the food truck to get empanadas to bring home for lunch. Four come with an order. They are stuffed with shredded chicken breast and topped with lettuce, pico-de-gallo, crema, and Feta cheese. It came with a side of salsa verde. I placed one on a plate for mom and served two on my plate.

I ended up eating only one and a half, while mom gulped her empanada down faster than you can say “Ay Caramba,” these empanadas are delicious. Flaky crust at the tips, pillowy soft in the middle, stuffed with lots of chicken. I poured the salsa verde over mine after making sure it had the right heat level for my tastebuds.

The salsa verde along with the crema balanced the heat and coolness while the Feta cheese provided a nice contrast offering a slight sharp tanginess and more texture. The pico-de-gallo and lettuce was like having the empanada topped with a light flavorful salad.

Tacos Morales has Mexican sausage, chicken, Al Pastor, beef tongue, tripe, shrimp and Birria tacos on the menu. The menu also includes quesadillas, burritos, hamburgers, chicken wings, hot dogs, quesabirria, carne asada plate, Pepian chicken (like the one I mentioned in last week’s column), tortas and a few aqua fresca options. His food truck is open daily from 11 a.m. until 11 p.m.

I need to drive along these back roads more often. I might just find more hidden gems like Tacos Morales. This place is fantastic and reasonably priced.

Tacos sin limite Morales

3501 Clio Avenue, Chattanooga

(423) 203-9547 or (423) 933-5704

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/tacos.morales.385637

$$ - $$$

What’s your favorite taco place and why? Send me an email at Pattyl@brewermediagroup.com