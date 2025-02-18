The Search For The Best Tacos In Town Takes Us To Taqueria Adela

This week our search for the best taco in Chatt town brought us to a brand-new food truck called Taqueria Adela.

This food truck is in a parking lot behind the church at 3100 Rossville Blvd. They offer Mexican and Guatemalan foods and have a few different menu items that were an unexpected surprise. They have chow-Mein and fried rice on their menu which you can have topped with chicken, or shrimp.

Their menu doesn’t list tacos, but they do sell street tacos and what they call wet tacos (tacos mojado), which is a slight variation of a Birria taco topped with cabbage and radishes.

On my first visit I ordered steak tacos. They were fabulous! The taco shells are small but double stacked and held up to all the juicy meat stacked on top. The street tacos come with the expected onions and cilantro.

On my next visit I ordered the taco mojado and I watched her prepare the tacos. The tortillas were bathed on top of the meat adding flavor to the shell. The tacos were stuffed with lots of shredded beef and topped with sliced cabbage and radishes. The cabbage and radish added a nice crunchy texture.

The tacos are served with red sauce, but it was far too hot for my taste buds to enjoy. The menu for Taqueria Adela is small focusing on tacos, burritos, tortas and a few fried rice plates, but the price and flavors win out!

I continue to be genuinely impressed with the quality of food I’ve sampled from the various food trucks that we have here in the Scenic City.

Also, while doing all my research searching for the best tacos in Chattanooga, I made a funny discovery about Rossville Blvd.

While the rest of the city has plenty of Mexican and Guatemalan taco places within a few blocks or miles of each other, Rossville Blvd., has one or TWO on nearly every block. Let me break it down.

Beginning in the 2800 block we have Taqueria Chapina food trailer.

I have taken home tacos and empanadas from this place, and it was featured in one of my Taco Tuesday articles. Read more here: https://www.chattanoogapulse.com/food-drink/taco-tuesday/the-search-for-the-best-tacos-in-town-takes-us-to-taqueria-c/

One block away at 2909 Rossville Blvd., Taqueria La Delicia. Not to be confused by their brick-and-mortar sister restaurant La Delicia Latin Cuisine located – wait for it – a few blocks down the street. This taco truck was once parked at the corner of 30th and Rossville.

When the owners opened the other restaurant, they moved the truck to Red Bank next to a new store they were opening. The truck was there as they built their second brick-and-mortar restaurant.

Now the truck is back home where it all started and already getting steady traffic. I haven’t been to the truck yet, but it is on my list. If you want to give them a visit, they are open every day from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m.

Not even a block away, at 2925 Rossville Blvd., is Taqueria Chapinlandia. I wasn’t sure this place was truly open because every time I drove by in the daytime it was closed. The reason is because they are parked in the side parking lot of the Acapulco Bar, and they open in the evening serving up food for those who might be indulging in too many beers at the bar. They are open Fridays and Saturdays from 5:30 p.m. until 1 a.m. and Sundays from 5:30 p.m. until 11 p.m.

At 3029 Rossville Blvd., we have Mi Casa Mexican Restaurant. I’m not going to lie to you. This place is by my house as well and I never noticed it. The windows are covered in dark tints, and it looked like an abandoned building. The sign is tattered and in need of new paint or replacement. But I started noticing all the cars and work trucks parked there at lunchtime and weekends. They are open from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. on weekends. Yes, it is now on my list to try.