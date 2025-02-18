The Search For The Best Tacos In Town Takes Us To Taqueria Adela

This week our search for the best taco in Chatt town brought us to a brand-new food truck called Taqueria Adela.
This food truck is in a parking lot behind the church at 3100 Rossville Blvd. They offer Mexican and Guatemalan foods and have a few different menu items that were an unexpected surprise. They have chow-Mein and fried rice on their menu which you can have topped with chicken, or shrimp.
Their menu doesn’t list tacos, but they do sell street tacos and what they call wet tacos (tacos mojado), which is a slight variation of a Birria taco topped with cabbage and radishes.
On my first visit I ordered steak tacos. They were fabulous! The taco shells are small but double stacked and held up to all the juicy meat stacked on top. The street tacos come with the expected onions and cilantro.
On my next visit I ordered the taco mojado and I watched her prepare the tacos. The tortillas were bathed on top of the meat adding flavor to the shell. The tacos were stuffed with lots of shredded beef and topped with sliced cabbage and radishes. The cabbage and radish added a nice crunchy texture.
The tacos are served with red sauce, but it was far too hot for my taste buds to enjoy. The menu for Taqueria Adela is small focusing on tacos, burritos, tortas and a few fried rice plates, but the price and flavors win out!
I continue to be genuinely impressed with the quality of food I’ve sampled from the various food trucks that we have here in the Scenic City.
Also, while doing all my research searching for the best tacos in Chattanooga, I made a funny discovery about Rossville Blvd.
While the rest of the city has plenty of Mexican and Guatemalan taco places within a few blocks or miles of each other, Rossville Blvd., has one or TWO on nearly every block. Let me break it down.
Beginning in the 2800 block we have Taqueria Chapina food trailer.
I have taken home tacos and empanadas from this place, and it was featured in one of my Taco Tuesday articles. Read more here: https://www.chattanoogapulse.com/food-drink/taco-tuesday/the-search-for-the-best-tacos-in-town-takes-us-to-taqueria-c/
One block away at 2909 Rossville Blvd., Taqueria La Delicia. Not to be confused by their brick-and-mortar sister restaurant La Delicia Latin Cuisine located – wait for it – a few blocks down the street. This taco truck was once parked at the corner of 30th and Rossville.
When the owners opened the other restaurant, they moved the truck to Red Bank next to a new store they were opening. The truck was there as they built their second brick-and-mortar restaurant.
Now the truck is back home where it all started and already getting steady traffic. I haven’t been to the truck yet, but it is on my list. If you want to give them a visit, they are open every day from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m.
Not even a block away, at 2925 Rossville Blvd., is Taqueria Chapinlandia. I wasn’t sure this place was truly open because every time I drove by in the daytime it was closed. The reason is because they are parked in the side parking lot of the Acapulco Bar, and they open in the evening serving up food for those who might be indulging in too many beers at the bar. They are open Fridays and Saturdays from 5:30 p.m. until 1 a.m. and Sundays from 5:30 p.m. until 11 p.m.
At 3029 Rossville Blvd., we have Mi Casa Mexican Restaurant. I’m not going to lie to you. This place is by my house as well and I never noticed it. The windows are covered in dark tints, and it looked like an abandoned building. The sign is tattered and in need of new paint or replacement. But I started noticing all the cars and work trucks parked there at lunchtime and weekends. They are open from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. on weekends. Yes, it is now on my list to try.
Next is our feature location for this week, Taqueria Adela at 3100 Rossville. This location had a bonus surprise. There is not one but two taco trucks here. The second is called Loly’s Taqueria and I have now placed it on my list to give them a try. Both food trucks are open from 9 a.m. until 11 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Obviously, they are closed on Sundays for church! Oh, and in addition to the food trucks there was a third trailer parked there selling juices and a pickup truck selling shoes too!
Taqueria El Rancho is next at 3208 Rossville Blvd. A while back this place was under different ownership with a different name. But lately they have been consistently smoking meat outside in their BBQ smoker and have renovated the interior of the dining area. They are on my list to go visit. They are closed on Mondays and open at 11 a.m. the rest of the week.
At this point we get a small break. The next place is La Guatemalteca #4 store, at 3416 Rossville Blvd. They’ve always sold hot foods at this grocery store / butcher shop but recently started offering taco platters to go as well. I’ve shopped here plenty of times. Now I’ll have to try their tacos.
Tienda Maya #5 is one block away at 3511 Rossville Blvd. I always thought it was just a grocery store but then I noticed the parked cars and heavy traffic on the weekends. Their sign says Tienda (store) and just underneath it says butcher shop and taqueria. They are open daily from 8 a.m. until p.m. and now I have yet another place to try minutes from my house.
We have another tiny break before we get to our next location.
La Delicia Latin Cuisine is at 4308 Rossville Blvd. and has great Mexican and Guatemalan food on their vast menu. Check out my previous write up for this place here: chattanoogapulse.com/food-drink/taco-tuesday/the-search-for-the-best-tacos-in-town-takes-us-to-la-delicia-/
Rounding out the final two spots are Restaurante Y Tienda Gallo Giro at 4700 Rossville Blvd and Miss G’s Tortas Y Tamales at 4801 English Ave. (a small road running parallel to Rossville Blvd. by the railroad tracks, so, yes, it counts.)
Both restaurants are ranked high among my favorites for tacos, as well as a lot of the rest of their menu.
Read more about Gallo Giro here: chattanoogapulse.com/food-drink/taco-tuesday/to-celebrate-national-taco-day-we-go-to-where-the-rooster-tu/
Read more about Miss G’s here: chattanoogapulse.com/food-drink/dining-out/searching-for-the-best-tacos-in-town-at-miss-gs-tortas-y-ta/
Sidenote to my editor: I’m going to need a stipend to buy new stretchy pants and your approval to work from home as I check out all the places listed here, I haven’t visited yet. At this rate I’ll be back to work at the office sometime in May.
Taqueria Adela
- 3100 Rossville Blvd.
- Chattanooga, TN 37407
- (423) 598-2668
- $$-$$$
What’s your favorite taco place and why? Send me an email at Pattyl@brewermediagroup.com