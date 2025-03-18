The Search For The Best Tacos In Town Takes Us To Taqueria Adriana

This week our search for the best tacos in Chatt town brought us to yet another new food trailer parked on East 23rd Street.

Taqueria Adriana popped up on my radar a few weeks ago when I noticed the new truck parked on the vacant lot where a Waffle House restaurant once stood.

On the concrete platform where the trailer is parked, they placed a dining bench, but being close to my home, I ordered my tacos to-go.

The trailer menu includes tacos, burritos, tortas, carne asada, Birria tacos, fajita mix, pupusas, pollo dorado, pollo con papas, tamales, quesadillas, and a Mexican specialty drink called atole, which is a hot masa-based beverage.

I tried an asada taco and one al pastor. Inside the food tray they gave me a small container of spicy red sauce. The onions were grilled and caramelized. Of course, each taco was topped with cilantro as well and served with a lime wedge.

The al pastor pork meat was deep red thanks to the annatto seeds used while cooking. It really imparts great flavor into the pork as well as helps to tenderize it. The pork was also grilled afterwards, and the charred bits were tasty and crunchy. The steak was delicious and tender. The tortillas shells were double-stacked, warm and held up well without falling apart or splitting. The red sauce was spicy at the back of the throat and a squeeze of lime helped soothe the heat a bit.

Usually, when I visit a second time I try another item. But I really enjoyed the al pastor tacos and when I did go back, I ordered two of those to-go. I like that the truck also has Jarritos, a popular Mexican soft drink. My mom happens to like the Tamarind flavor while I like the fruit punch and Mandarin orange. During my last visit I made sure to take her favorite home.

I tried their torta. It’s a traditional Mexican sandwich. I got mine stuffed with asada meat. It was massive and I got to share it with my mom. Tender meat, the bread had a crispy exterior and pillowy inside holding everything together. Lots of cheesy toppings and sour cream. It was my first torta and will not be my last.

I need to add tortas to my list of things to order at different taquerias since some places offer different sandwich fillings, like guacamole or refried beans.

When they tore down the Waffle House a few years ago, I was hoping that it was going to be rebuilt, like they did for the Waffle House on East Brainerd. But if they don’t plan on bringing back Waffle House, at least I know it was replaced with a pretty good taco truck!

I continue to be amazed by the great food coming out of these various little trucks and trailers that are all over the Scenic City. And it seems that every time I turn a new corner or spot a new tienda, another truck or trailer pops up within days.

Driving home down Dodds Avenue the other day I saw a new tienda about a block or two away from Taqueria La Bonita, a brick-and-mortar restaurant we’ve featured here a while back. The new store opened a few months ago. Two weeks ago, I noticed a small trailer parked in the tienda’s parking lot. Last week the newest taco trailer in town had the open sign lit, calling me in to give them a try.

I don’t know what’s it’s called yet or what they serve, but I’ll keep you all posted.

Heads up, Taqueria Adriana is cash only, so bring the green stuff with you.

Taqueria Adriana

2024 East 23rd Street, Chattanooga

423-488-7066

Facebook: facebook.com/profile.php?id=100066384681007

$$-$$$

What’s your favorite taco place and why? Send me an email at Pattyl@brewermediagroup.com