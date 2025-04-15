The Search For The Best Tacos In Town Takes Us To Taqueria Angel

This week our search for the best taco in Chatt town brought us to yet another new food truck called Taqueria Angel.

Parked at 8250 E Brainerd Road, this food truck is just a rock toss away from Plaza Del Sol Mexican Restaurant which we’ve previewed before.

Taqueria Angel started calling this East Brainerd spot home about four months ago.

It is here Mondays through Saturdays from 11 a.m. until 7 or 8 p.m. Occasionally, they’ll announce on their Facebook Page that they plan to also be at a second location for dinner hours in Ooltewah, typically from 5-7 p.m. so they’ll pack up their Brainerd spot at 3:30 on those days.

I’m enjoying these great food truck finds where the owners are emphasizing authentic Mexican food done correctly, without taking any short cuts.

When you order an al pastor taco, like I did, you get the chunky diced pieces of pineapple in your taco. That’s the way it should be. They take the time to develop deep rich flavors in their marinade and cooking process.

This is food done right and Taqueria Angel really drives these flavors home. Their barbacoa taco was fabulous and their salsa verde is a hit. It has some heat to it, but tolerable enough to enjoy and not drown out the flavors of the meats.

I also tried their asada tacos, covered in the salsa verde. The steak was perfect and there was plenty of it on each taco.

Your protein choices for their menu items are asada (steak), chicken (pollo), sausage (chorizo), braised beef (barbacoa), and marinated pork (al pastor). Their menu includes tacos, quesadillas, tortas, sopes and gorditas. Taqueria Angel also offers flautas, pollo con papas, hamburgers, empanadas, chicken fingers, fajita mix, shrimp cocktail and ceviche.

An order of empanadas includes 5 of them, stuffed with chicken and covered in lettuce, pico-de-gallo, crema fresca, radish and cucumber. They are delicious.

I went back and ordered an asada burrito. When I got back to the office I was impressed. Not only was the burrito massive, but it also came with a side of refried beans. It was served with a side of pico-de-gallo, avocado slices, lettuce and sour cream. Then I realized that under that salad was a side serving of Mexican rice to go with the beans!

The burrito was stuffed with tender pieces of steak, Mexican rice, lettuce, onions, cilantro, and pico-de-gallo. It fed me for two whole days!

The couple running the truck knows how to make great tasting food. I’d pick this truck over some of the brick-and-mortar restaurants I’ve sampled for their top-quality food preparation and mouth-watering flavors.

Taqueria Angel

8250 E Brainerd Road

(336) 693-6515

facebook.com/profile.php?id=61565020343943

$$-$$$

What’s your favorite taco place and why? Send me an email at Pattyl@brewermediagroup.com