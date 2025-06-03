The Search For The Best Tacos In Town Takes Us To Taqueria Alba

This week our search for the best tacos in Chatt Town has us revisiting the age-old question which came first, the chicken or the egg, if the chicken was a new tienda (store) and the egg was a taco truck.

As it turns it, for this search, the egg did come first with a taco truck called Taqueria Alba. This taco truck popped up in 2022 at 3401 Brainerd Road situated on the site of the former Brainerd Cleaners.

The truck, parked under the covered driveway, is a local favorite and bustles with patrons. Open every day, except Sunday, from 10 a.m. until 9 p.m. this taco truck has some of the tastiest Birria tacos I’ve tried. When they first opened it was cash only, but they take all major credit cards now.

As business thrived, the building behind Taqueria Alba was soon opened as a tienda offering groceries and money services. Taqueria Alba also expanded by adding a second smaller trailer where they make aqua fresca, fruit shakes and drinks and horchata, a popular Mexican drink that is often described as a sweet rice milk beverage.

The consommé for their Birria tacos has deep flavors, truly rich and delicious.

I can also vouch for their street tacos, they are fantastic. I’ve had their shrimp tacos, carnitas, asada and tongue. Their salsa verde is not too spicy and pairs well with all their tacos, burritos, sopes, gorditas, quesadillas and the entire menu.

If you’re really hungry you should order the torta Cubana. I will admit, I haven’t tried this yet, but my friend joined me for a recent lunch trip to Taqueria Alba and this looked amazing. This sandwich was huge!

Fried steak, egg, sausage, ham, chorizo, cheese, mayonnaise, lettuce, avocado, tomato and jalapeno. It’s pretty much the entire kitchen sink in a sandwich. Not only de he eat the whole sandwich but he chased it down with a mango drink, which is filling on its own.

On Fridays and Saturdays Taqueria Alba offers their beef stew.

You can dine onsite. Their seating area is also under the covered driveway in front of the store, but space is limited, and, at times, it is standing room only. It’s what you can expect from a taco truck that serves great tasting food at a completely reasonable price.

Taqueria Alba serves big portions and the staff inside the truck are friendly. Give them a visit and be sure to try their Birria tacos!

Taqueria Alba

3401 Brainerd Road

(423) 680-9697

facebook.com/p/Taqueria-Alba-100085022388771/

$ - $$

What’s your favorite taco place and why? Send me an email at Pattyl@brewermediagroup.com