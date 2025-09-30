The Search For The Best Tacos In Town Takes Us To Taqueria Chapin MB Berlu

This week our search for the best tacos in Chatt town brought us Taqueria Chapin MB Berlu.

You know they say the key to success is location, location, location. This place is literally a hole in the wall tucked away behind an adult shop, next to an abandoned Wendy’s, while also being just a few feet away from two other popular Mexican Restaurants.

Yet somehow, they manage to draw in the customers despite needing a decoder ring to find them.

Okay, I might be exaggerating a bit, but truth is, if there wasn’t a big banner saying fresh food with an arrow pointing to the back of the building and the word taqueria, I would have never found this place.

There is no website, they don’t have their own Facebook page, and they are next to Tienda Y Restaurante Gallo Giro and across from Miss G’s Tortas Y Tamales. The best way to let you know where to go is to look for Allure Adult shop at 47th and Rossville Blvd. pull into the parking lot by the empty Wendy’s and drive to the back where the door says welcome in Spanish.

Inside is a small dining area with seating at tables or at their juice bar. The menu is posted on the wall. It’s a small menu. I saw they had beef or chicken street tacos. Normally, I shy away from chicken because they tend to be dry, but I thought I’d give it a try.

The server said three tacos came with an order. I paid the cashier and got my soda from the soda fridge and sat at a table. Adam Sandler’s reboot of “The Longest Yard” was playing on the big screen, which kept me entertained.

Two men were seated at the far corner. Their plates were empty except for the chicken bones and remnants of sauce. They had ordered what is known to be the National dish of Guatemala called Pepian de pollo. It’s made by serving chicken in a sauce made of chiles, pumpkin and sesame seeds, tomatoes, and onions.

I noticed it was one of the items on the menu that I’d like to try on another visit. Another gentleman was seated near the entrance and was busy slurping down a bowl of caldo de pollo (chicken soup), which also looked delicious.

A few minutes later, the cashier/server brought out my tacos and green salsa along with some napkins. The tortillas were small double stacked and piping hot. I literally had to wait about five minutes before I could pick up a taco without burning my fingers. While I waited for the tortillas to cool down a bit a sampled the green sauce. It was a nice level 7 out of 10, so I squirted some over my tacos.

The tortillas were plump, pillowy and had been grilled just enough to have a crunchy crust at the tips. The chicken was incredibly moist and tender. There was plenty of chicken and a small amount of cilantro and onions. But the tortillas really took the tacos to an elevated level. They were doughy in a good way. I ate all three tacos and was completely satisfied with the flavor profile and heat from the sauce.

I’m kind of glad this place is a bit hard to find. I think I’d like to keep this place to myself so I can come back and try their Jocon de pollo. It’s another traditional Guatemalan dish of chicken stew in a sauce made with tomatillos and cilantro and thickened with sesame seeds, pumpkin seeds, and tortilla.

Plus, they have Guatemalan style tamales and a banner claiming they are the Casa de los tamales (Home of the tamales) so they must be good. You all know my mom loves tamales, so there will be several return trips to this hidden wonder.

Taqueria Chapin MB Berlu

4706 Rossville Blvd., Chattanooga

(423) 596-1432

Information can be found here: www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100085608004434

$$ - $$$

What’s your favorite taco place and why? Send me an email at Pattyl@brewermediagroup.com