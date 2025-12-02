This Week's Search For The Best Tacos In Town Takes Us To Taqueria Jalisco

This week our search for the best tacos in Chatt Town brought us to Taqueria Jalisco in downtown's Miller Plaza.

This is the little sister of the fancier Taqueria Jalisco Ania we’ve reviewed previously that is in the Southside neighborhood. It’s also owned by the same folks who recently opened Camila, a European Bistro on East Main Street.

Where Taqueria Jalisco Ania offers a high-end dining experience, Jalisco Miller Plaza is a place where the folks working in downtown businesses can grab a quick meal on the go or in their intimate dining room without sacrificing the quality of the food.

It has a tiny interior, but it’s elegantly painted and presented. As patrons came and went, I could tell this place was a hangout for Chattanoogans who were familiar with the menu. Repeat customers known by name and by their usual orders. I, on the other hand, was the odd man out, being it was my first visit.

I walked up to the cashier and looked over the menu. Burritos, tortas, tacos, dips and chips, enchiladas, fajitas, quesadillas, flautas, specialty entrees, and beverages including aqua fresca.

Meat choices included steak, chicken, Al Pastor pork, carnitas, chorizo, chipotle style chicken and for an extra $1 Tilapia and shrimp.

Whenever I see shrimp tacos, I’m getting shrimp tacos. I ordered two and a guacamole dip, which comes with chips. The cashier handed me my Sprite as I paid for the meal. She told me to find a seat, and she would bring out my order.

Within minutes she brought out the guacamole dip and two bottles of hot sauce. One was salsa verde, the other habanero sauce. The guacamole was blended well and was smooth and creamy, light on the onions, cilantro and tomatoes. The avocados were the star along with a light touch of salt, pepper and lime. The best part – it’s served in a to-go container, and you better believe I brought home leftovers to share with mom. She likes guacamole dip too.

The shrimp tacos were piping hot when she placed them before me. I also noticed that there was something orange in the tacos. Me, not wearing my glasses, picked one up thinking it was thinly sliced carrots and put it in my mouth.

WHOA, IT WAS CARROTS BUT SPICY!

Thinly sliced pieces of pickled carrots likely pickled in habanero or jalapeno juice. It was actually sweet when I first bit into it but then the heat crept up, but not intolerable. The tortillas shells were small but packed with generous amount of shrimp.

A bite of taco followed by a bite of guacamole allowed me to enjoy the sweet and then spicy carrots tempered down by the creamy avocado and kissed by the hint of the squeezed lime I added.

Honestly, if I closed my eyes I could imagine being seated at their fancy Rossville Ave., restaurant. The food is that delicate and exquisite.

Taqueria Jalisco Miller Plaza is also one of the few places that offers tostadas. I love a classic fried corn tortilla topped with beans, lettuce, pico-de-gallo, avocado, queso fresco, crema and your choice of meat.

I plan to come back for a tostada or their enchilada plate, covered in queso, salsa verde and served with rice and beans.

Taqueria Jalisco Miller Plaza

850 Market Street, Chattanooga, TN

(423) 362-8056

Open Monday through Friday 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Facebook Page

$ - $$

What’s your favorite taco place and why? Send me an email at Pattyl@brewermediagroup.com