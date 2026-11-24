This week our search for the best tacos in Chatt Town brought us to Taqueria Juanita. This is a brand-new taco truck parked — wait for it — next to a brand-new store called La Tiendita Produce at 3913 Brainerd Road.

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, if I see a new Latin grocery store, chances are there will be a food truck parked next to it within months. My Facebook algorithm let me know it had just recently opened. I drove up to the truck, parked, but there was no one inside the food truck.

The sign said they were open and there was a white chalkboard menu outside propped up against the truck. Soups, tacos, tortas, whole fried fish, empanadas, flautas, chicken with fries and so much more.

Based on the drawings on the side of the truck the owner is from Guatemala. I called the number on the menu and spoke with a woman, who said she would be right out. She poked her head out of the front door of the store and waved me over. I walked into the store to place my order and paid my tab.

She apologized for not being at the truck saying she was short handed today. Inside the store there is a large table where guests can enjoy their meal seated comfortably. She said I could wait inside to avoid the sun, so, I did.

Protein choices for the tacos included steak (asada), chicken (pollo), Al Pastor pork, shrimp (Camarón), and beef tongue (lengua). I saw they had empanadas on the menu, which mom loves, so I ordered that and a shrimp taco.

Within minutes my food was brought to me and she once again apologized. I told her it was no big deal, and I was back on the road with my meal. Turns out there were three empanadas in an order and they were large so, there were two for me.

The empanadas were covered with shredded lettuce and queso fresco. The outside was flaky and crisp. The chicken was tender and moist. The taco had double corn tortillas to hold up the stack of shrimp, cilantro and onions. The red sauce was spicy about a 7 out of 10. To balance the level of heat I added a squeeze of lime that came with the order. Also, between bites I munched on the cucumbers and radish slices. That tamed the heat too. The shrimp were properly cooked and cut into bite size pieces.

I should have also ordered their flautas, which are one of my favorites. Flautas are rolled and fried corn tortillas with either chicken or shredded beef inside. Or their pollo con papas. Crisp fried chicken with French fries.

If you happen to be driving down Brainerd Road look for Taqueria Juanita in the parking lot right next to Sonic Drive-In near Belvoir Ave.

If the truck is open but empty go inside the store, they’ve got you covered.

Taqueria Juanita

3913 Brainerd Road, Chattanooga, TN

(423) 660-3768

Taqueria Juanita

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What’s your favorite taco place and why? Send me an email at Pattyl@brewermediagroup.com