The Search For The Best Tacos In Town Takes Us To Taqueria La Delicia

This week our search for the best taco in Chatt town brought us to a brand-new food truck called Taqueria La Delicia Food Truck on Rossville Boulevard .

Well technically it’s not a new food truck. It’s just parked at a new location. This taco truck was once parked at the corner of 30th Street and Rossville Boulevard in the parking lot of a small grocery store that had been there for several years.

The owners eventually opened a brick-and-mortar sister restaurant, La Delicia Latin Cuisine located a few blocks down the street, which we’ve featured. When the store on 30th closed, this taco truck was moved to Red Bank where the owners opened another small store called La Aquila (The Eagle).

This taco truck remained there as they built their second brick-and-mortar restaurant by their new store. Now the truck is back home at 2909 Rossville Blvd. and loyal customers as well as the residents of Clifton Hills that enjoyed them prior to the move, have taken notice.

If you follow these Taco Tuesday columns, then you are aware that I tried their first street taco at their brick-and-mortar location not the food truck.

So, of course, I had to check and see if they were prepared the same way and up to the same standards as their restaurant. I ordered two shrimp tacos. Just like the restaurant, the taco shells were dipped into a slight amount of marinade and then grilled. The shrimp were left whole, grilled perfectly and the tacos were topped with grilled onions, cilantro and chopped up pieces of cabbage.

La Delicia was the first place that introduced me to street tacos topped with cabbage, but it wasn’t the last. I’m happy to report the tacos from the food truck did not disappoint. It was on the same level of taste as the ones that came out of the chef’s kitchen down the street.

The truck has a few of the same items offered at their brick-and-mortar like Shucos and Mixta Guatemalteca. They are both their version of a hotdog. Shucos is a fajita style cooked steak, and a sausage stuffed into a Guatemalan bread and topped with guacamole, cooked cabbage, ketchup, mayonnaise, mustard and their spicy Guatemalan sauce. The Mixta Guatemalteca is the same, but the steak and sausage are wrapped in a flour or corn tortilla.

They offer shrimp and al pastor street tacos. You can order a taco combo plate that comes with rice and beans. They have a surf and turf plate, or their pollo (chicken) con papas covered in ketchup, mayonnaise and their homemade spicy Guatemalan sauce. You can order the fries by themselves covered the same way.

They have a huevos (eggs) and chorizo platter covered in salsa verde and a carne asada plate. You can order one of their massive burritos, quesadillas, their spicy pollo loco, their pechuga de la plancha, or their pollo dorado with rice and beans or one of their tortas.

As I mentioned in the article for their brick-and-mortar restaurant, mom and I often ordered heir pechuga a la plancha from this truck when it was parked on 30th Street. You can’t tell which kitchen the food comes from, it’s just that good and it shows that the owners are dedicated to serving high quality food across all their venues. I’m ready to try their Red Bank location to prove my point.

If you want to give them a visit, they are open every day from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. and they take cash or credit.

Taqueria La Delicia Food truck

2909 Rossville Blvd., Chattanooga

(423) 558-6731

Facebook: www.facebook.com/taqueria.lacebollita.33

$$-$$$

What’s your favorite taco place and why? Send me an email at Pattyl@brewermediagroup.com