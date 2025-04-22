The Search For The Best Tacos In Town Takes Us To Taqueria Laynez

This week our search for the best taco in Chatt town brought us to a brand-new food truck called Taqueria Laynez on Dodds Avenue.

This tiny taco trailer popped up in the parking lot of a new tienda (store) where customers can send money to their families back in Mexico and Guatemala.

This is a really small trailer that is dishing out some awesome tacos. I ordered their carnitas tacos. The tortillas shells were soft and warm with crispy edges. That meat was stacked a mile high and was moist and tender. The small pieces of onions were grilled and there was the right amount of cilantro on top.

I took my to-go box home. The tacos were served with a spicy red sauce and a lime wedge. Although the heat level of the red sauce was too much for me, the tacos didn’t need anything added. They were delicious.

Taqueria Laynez offers asada, pollo, al pastor, barbacoa and carnitas as the protein options for their tacos. All are just $3 each. Their menu also includes, tortas, chicken empanadas, quesadillas, and the Guatemalan style pollo y papas topped with the traditional spicy green sauce, ketchup and mayonnaise.

I’ve seen this on other menus and finally decided what the heck, give it a try! The chicken was crispy, the fries great!

I’m just not a fan of the trio of sauces and ended up scraping most of it off.

I’m still extremely impressed with the high-quality level of great tasting food coming from these tiny food trailers and trucks. In the past week, I found three more new trucks that popped up. I guess I’ll be hitting those soon enough!

I’m not sure if Taqueria Laynez accepts credit cards as I paid with cash both times I went, but this little trailer is worthy of checking out.

Taqueria Laynez

1530 Dodds Avenue

423-838-1734

Facebook: facebook.com/profile.php?id=61573053328503

What’s your favorite taco place and why? Send me an email at Pattyl@brewermediagroup.com