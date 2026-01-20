The Search For The Best Tacos In Town Takes Us To The Mayan Kitchen

This week our search for the best tacos in Chatt Town brought us to Mayan Kitchen on Broad Street.

This was my first visit to Mayan Kitchen Latin Cuisine and Tequila Bar, but I guarantee it will not be my last. This place is an elevated eating experience serving Latin Cuisine representing Spain, Mexico, Guatemala and even Cuba. The interior is elegant with a grand centerpiece, a huge vase waterfall surrounded by plants. I felt slightly underdressed, but the waitress smiled and seated me at a booth.

Being a Tequila Bar Mayan Kitchen has a drink menu several pages long featuring every tequila label you could imagine as well as beers, wines, mixed drinks and mocktails.

Looking over the menu, I saw typical dishes like tacos, nachos, quesadillas, chimichangas, and enchiladas. I also noticed typical Guatemalan plates like Pollo en Pepian, and Pollo loco. But I didn’t expect to see Cuban food I grew up eating like fried sweet plantains, fried yuca, Picadillo, Ropa Vieja, croquetas de picadillo and a Cuban sandwich!

I ordered guacamole dip and their shrimp tacos which come three to an order with a side of charro beans, pico-de-gallo and avocado sauce. You can pick whether you want flour or corn tortilla, and I went with corn.

The guacamole was heavenly. Chunky bites of avocado, onions, light on the cilantro and with tiny pieces of jalapeno. My jaw nearly hit the floor when she brought out the tacos, each sitting in its own little taco cradle. When I say each taco was stuffed with five shrimp, I mean literally there was a total of 15 shrimp, each grilled to perfection in my three tacos.

The pico-de-gallo, lettuce, lime wedges and avocado sauce are served on the side along with the charro beans, which are richer and hardier, like a stew, than refried beans. The avocado sauce had a nice bite of heat to it. I added some sauce, lettuce, pico-de-gallo and a slight squeeze of lime. It was delicious. It was also too much food, meaning I got to take some leftovers home.

Guess what else I took home?

You better believe if I see a Cuban sandwich on the menu, I’m ordering one. Mom and I shared it for dinner. Real sliced ham, Cuban style pulled pork, pickles, spicy mustard, Swiss cheese, authentic Cuban bread, pressed on a panini press. It was served with fries. It was 99% true to the real Cuban Sandwiches you only find in Miami’s Little Havana.

It was such a treat.

I will be visiting Mayan Kitchen again for sure, I mean a one-stop restaurant where I can find my favorite Mexican food and Cuban food too. This place is likely to become my go-to spot. And guess what? They offer delivery by Door Dash!

The hard part will be deciding what to try next. They have lunch specials Monday-Friday from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. They have fried calamari served with a garlic dip and seafood ceviche. They have a complete separate menu for brunch featuring Crepes, waffles, French toast, various egg and omelet options and skillet plates. The dessert menu has many of my all-time favorites like churros, flan, Tres leches, and cheesecake.

I want to try their Longaniza blanca, two Guatemalan white sausage served with chojin (diced radishes, tomatoes, red onion, mint tossed in lime juice) garnished with pork cracklings and tortillas. I need to try their Hanger steak Tikal. Black angus grilled Hanger steak, placed over sautéed onions, served with roasted rosemary-garlic potatoes, sautéed seasonal vegetables, charro beans, queso fresco and chimichurri sauce.

This is truly fine dining and a great downtown experience. Sometimes the hard part is locating parking, but Mayan Kitchen has a pay-to-park lot adjacent to the building.

Mayan Kitchen Latin Cuisine and Tequila Bar

507 Broad Street, Chattanooga, TN

(423) 682-7835

Website: https://themayankitchen.com/

$$ - $$$

What’s your favorite taco place and why? Send me an email at Pattyl@brewermediagroup.com