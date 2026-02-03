The Search For The Best Tacos In Town Takes Us To Tienda Y Taqueria Latin

This week the search for the best Tacos in Chatt Town takes us to Tienda Y Taqueria Latin.

I was set on taking you to another location. It’s just down the road from last week’s place – Corazon De Mexico.

After surviving Winter storm Fern and once the black ice was thawed, I ventured out to grab some lunch. There was some construction happening on Rossville Blvd., so I went down 4th Ave and made a left on 37th street when I meant to make a right-hand turn.

And there it was! A wooden shack with a bright colorful sign written in both English and Spanish, Latin Store and Tacos.

So, of course, there was no need to go any further. I pulled into the parking lot, parked and stepped into the store.

Inside was a store packed with merchandise covering every inch of the interior. Home products, produce, bread, sodas, and spices. To the immediate left was another entryway leading to the tiny taqueria with welcoming neon signs and the menu posted on the wall.

This place is literally only one mile away from my house, it has been around for six years or more and it took up until now to find it, thanks to a wrong turn.

Inside the store the Mexican flag, Guatemalan flag and American flag were hanging throughout the building and inside the taqueria they had electronic arcade games. This is truly a local community market and food joint.

Their dining area is tiny, but folks can dine in if they want to avoid the cold outside.

Inside the taqueria you walk up to the slide window. If no one is there you ring the bell, but the woman was opening the window as I walked in and approached her, and she promptly took my order. I took my ticket to the store’s cashier to pay and then waited about 10 minutes.

Since I ended up closer to home, I ordered empanadas for mom, and I got one shrimp and one beef tongue taco. There are four chicken empanadas to an order with lettuce, tomatoes, cheese and sour cream served on the side. The tacos are served on small tortillas shells and there was like seven medium sized shrimp in my one taco.

Shrimp was spilling out of my taco faster than I could take my first bite. It was stuffed with well-seasoned lightly grilled shrimp and topped with cilantro and onions. I squeezed a little lime over it and this taco was perfect. I continue to be amazed at the high-quality food a lot of these mom-and-pop places provide for their customers. This place was no different. The beef tongue taco was tender, moist and delicious.

But let me tell you, the empanadas stole the show. I gave one to mom and I took one for myself and put the remaining two in the fridge for mom to have for dinner or tomorrow’s lunch.

The flaky exterior was the best I’ve had so far. It had the best crunch, moist tender chicken and when blended with the sides, it was a great tasting empanada.

The last two weeks I ate at places that were upscale, and wonderful. But Tienda Y Taqueria Latin shows us once again to never judge a book by its cover. This small looking store is packing large flavors. I’m coming back to try their fajitas, quesadillas and tortas. They also offer a few Guatemalan plates like chicken with fries, Pollo de Pepian, Pollo Dorado, braised ribs, shrimp plate and huevos Rancheros.

Tienda Y Taqueria Latin

2201 E 37 Street, Chattanooga, TN 37407

(423) 475-2714 or (423) 463-8852

$ - $$

facebook.com/tiendaytaqueria.latin

What’s your favorite taco place and why? Send me an email at Pattyl@brewermediagroup.com