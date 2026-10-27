The Search For The Best Tacos In Town Takes Us To Tulum Modern Mexican

This week our search for the best tacos in Chatt Town brought us to a truly unique dining experience at Tulum Modern Mexican Cuisine.

Never heard of it? That’s because it opened only a short time ago.

It’s located by Northgate Mall in the building which was once El Meson. The family closed this location and kept El Meson at Hamilton Place Mall. Tulum owner Alejandro Leon created a lively, elegant environment. Every inch inside is Instagram ready. From the colorful paintings by the entrance door of a tiger and a bird, to the selfie stations and the gorgeous blossoming tree in the middle of the dining room.

Outside is a stunning outdoor patio area and a colorful sign spelling out “Tulum.” Did you know the real Tulum municipality is situated in the Riviera Maya region, bordering Playa del Carmen/Solidaridad to the north, Felipe Carrillo Puerto to the south, and the state of Yucatán to the west? Now you do.

Wood top tables are contrasted with bright white booth seating. A full-liquor bar extends the length of the interior with big screen TV’s hanging above showing soccer, football and other channels.

The menu is extensive. Their cocktail menu is also quite large. They offer a flight of mini-Margaritas of mango, strawberry, blueberry and lime. They also have different flavors of Mojitos which is one of my favorite cocktails. As is their espresso Martini.

I ordered guacamole Casero, chunky avocado, jalapenos, lime, cilantro, onions and tomatoes. It was a massive serving of guacamole. The guacamole was creamy, but it lacked a little seasoning. Luckily, there was salt and pepper on the table. The lime wedge served with the guacamole added the extra bit of zest it needed.

They have a variety of tacos to choose from. The Street taco protein choices include chicken, steak, Mexican sausage, carnitas, Al Pastor pork, beef tongue and birria.

I ordered a beef tongue taco and one carnitas. Yes, I did order a traditional Mojito. It was refreshing with hints of lime and mint.

The real test was the beef tongue taco, which, as I have mentioned in the past, if not cooked correctly can taste like eating a rubber band. Thank goodness, the chef knew what he or she was doing. The tongue was tender, well-seasoned and delicious. The tacos are small as far as size of the tortilla but packed with protein. The carnitas taco was also packed with flavor. It was tender and juicy.

But you definitely come here for the ambiance. Every single customer commented on the interior. Most had their cell phones out snapping photos or making Tik Tok content. I know I did as well.

The menu has everything you expect from a Mexican restaurant. The food is reasonably priced. Some of the cocktails are a bit pricey. My Mojito, for example, was the most expensive part of my lunch at $11.79, where as my guacamole was $7.99 and the Street tacos are $3.25 each. There is also an upcharge if you pay with cards instead of cash.

Tulum Modern Mexican Cuisine is open Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays until 10 p.m. and Sundays until 9 p.m.

Tulum Modern Mexican Cuisine

248 Northgate Mall Drive., Chattanooga, TN

(423) 531-4093

www.tulummodernmexicancuisine.com

$$$ - $$$$

What’s your favorite taco place and why? Send me an email at Pattyl@brewermediagroup.com