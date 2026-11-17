This week our search for the best tacos in Chatt Town brings us to South Pittsburg instead of our normal Chattanooga stomping grounds.

This past Thursday I was in this quaint little town for a ceremony. I arrived early and found a great diner for breakfast called Willa’s Family Diner. After the event I walked back to my car and saw I was parked right in front of Chencho’s Cocina Y Cantina. I guess I found my lunch spot as well.

Chencho’s Cocina Y Cantina celebrated their second anniversary this past October. I ate here shortly after they had opened and totally forgot about it. I don’t get to visit South Pittsburg as much as I’d like, so I was happy to be reminded that this place has great food.

It is a modern, upscale Mexican restaurant serving authentic and slightly elevated dishes honoring the state of Oaxaca of Mexico where the family is from. Homemade corn tortillas, fresh salsa, and craft margaritas. It looks small from the outside but inside there is plenty of room and a full-liquor bar.

They have another full liquor bar and private event venue on the second floor. The entire place exudes elegance. The menu is expansive and has all the usual suspects plus some. Tacos, burritos, nachos, seafood entrees, chicken entrees, steak entrees, fajitas, enchiladas, chimichangas, salads, dips, desserts and appetizers.

Now they have guacamole dip, but they have their twist on the classic called Chencho’s guacamole. It is their house made guacamole but served with crisp pork rinds instead of chips.

You know I ordered that. As I waited for my appetizer, I looked over their other various appetizers.

They have something called Chencho’s chips. Hand cut fries topped with steak, chicken and bacon over cheese dip and jalapeño peppers. I looked over to see what their Chef’s plate was. It’s steak, chicken, shrimp and pico-de-gallo over cheese dip. They have Mexican eggrolls. Three deep fried rolls filled with smoked chicken, black beans, corn, jalapeños, jack cheese, red peppers, and spinach and served with ranch dressing.

Looking over the taco menu, there were also several options. Mexican Street tacos come three to an order and your protein choices included shrimp, chicken, fish, sausage, steak carnitas, and Al Pastor pork. They have Chencho’s Tacos. Shrimp and Oaxaca cheese tacos with tatemada (fire-roasted) green sauce served with rice and avocado.

Their Americano Tacos are made with flour tortillas, lettuce, pico-de-gallo, sour cream, shredded cheddar cheese and choice of meat. They have something called Azada Taco. Three tacos with seasoned skirt steak, homemade corn tortillas served with black beans, homemade sauce and a side of chambray onions. They also have Birria Tacos.

Decisions, decisions.

I settled for Birria Tacos. First things first, the creamy guacamole with the contrasting super crunch of those pork rinds (chicharrónes) was absolutely wild and wonderful.

Three tortillas filled with cheese, Birria beef and with a side bowl of cilantro and onions as well as the cup of delicious consommé. They were fantastically delicious. After spending most of the day in South Pittsburg I knew I needed to bring something home for mom’s dinner.

I ordered the Sauteed Shrimp. Seasoned grilled shrimp sautéed with zucchini, mushrooms, tomatoes, onions and poblano peppers served with rice. It was like a Shrimp Hibachi rice dish. Mom said she enjoyed it and I did get to sample some of it as well. Not too spicy, tons of shrimp and vegetables.

If you find yourself in South Pittsburg, I highly recommend you dine here at Chencho’s Cocina & Cantina. They are open daily at 10:30 a.m. Monday through Wednesday they close at 9 p.m. Thursday through Saturday they close at 10 p.m. Sunday they close at 3 p.m.

Chencho’s Cocina Y Cantina

226 S. Cedar Ave., South Pittsburg, TN

(423) 228-4050

www.chenchoscocina.com

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What’s your favorite taco place and why? Send me an email at Pattyl@brewermediagroup.com