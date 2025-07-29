The Search For The Best Tacos In Town Takes Us To Flaco’s Street Tacos

This week the search for the best tacos in Chatt Town brought us to Flaco’s Street Tacos in Hixson. This place popped up on my Facebook feed last week and I knew I had to try it immediately.

I’m so glad I did. They have delicious street tacos, burritos, tortas, chicken wings, veggie options, and quesadilla. Protein options include asada (steak), pollo (chicken), chorizo (Mexican sausage), and Al Pastor (pork with pineapple and adobo sauce). They make an Oreo cookie and a banana pudding Tres Leche for desserts.

That alone sounds fantastic!

The taco truck is a vibrant blue color and covered with neon signs and the menu pasted on the side. I ordered two asada tacos and bottled water, paid for my meal and was handed one of those little devices that light up when your food is ready. I sat in my car with the A/C on while waiting.

Their tacos are not only tasty but resilient. Let me explain. There is no outside table at the truck. So, I picked up my tacos, opened the package and got a good look and good whiff of those tasty looking tacos. I took a quick photo, closed the lid and headed back to the office. Two minutes later, someone pulled out in front of me, and I had to slam on the brakes. My bagged taco lunch flew off the seat. Back at the office I literally had to reassemble the tacos because everything was tossed all over the place.

Luckily the tacos still tasted great. Some of the onions were raw, others grilled. It was topped with cilantro, but it was subtle, not like other places where you might have to pick off some of it because it is just too much.

And when it’s too much, it gets stuck in my teeth.

The salsa verde had just the right amount of heat. The tortillas are double stacked, soft, but strong enough to not fall apart, even after my disaster.

Those tacos were legit.

On the following visit I got their California burrito. Asada meat, tons of crispy fries (YES BABY, like Spanglish Modern Mexican), refried beans, pico de gallo, sour cream, avocado salsa, lettuce jalapenos and shredded cheese. This time there was no drama, and I parked off Lake Resort Drive to enjoy the view of the Tennessee River.

Let me start by saying this burrito is fat and large and packed with great flavor. I could only finish half. Two meals for the price of one. The meat, the fries, the heat from the jalapenos, followed by the coolness of the sour cream and avocados. Pure bliss.

I got mine with asada meat, but if you want a different protein, they are okay with swapping it out. I’m going back for more to try their bacon cheeseburger burrito.

Every Tuesday tacos are just $2.50. On Wednesdays their specials are the carne asada fries. A bed of fries layered with carne asada, shredded cheese pico-de-gallo, sour cream and guacamole. Or their Buffalo chicken fries. French fries covered in melted cheese, topped with spicy Buffalo chicken and drizzled with Ranch dressing. Thursday’s special are the various tortas they offer. You can get 6 wings or 10 wings daily as well as the 3 tacos plus fries deal.

It’s operated by a father daughter duo who are truly cooking with creativity and lots of love. They take cash or credit.

Flaco’s Street Tacos

5397 Willbanks Drive, Hixson

(423) 544-4800

Facebook: facebook.com/profile.php?id=61569271473462

$$ - $$$

What’s your favorite taco place and why? Send me an email at Pattyl@brewermediagroup.com