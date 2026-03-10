Search For The Best Tacos Takes Us To S L Tacos Latin Mexican & Guatemalan Food

This week our search for the best tacos in Chatt Town brought us to S L Tacos Latin Mexican and Guatemalan Food.

This is the location of the former Miss G’s Tortas Y Tamales. The story behind the ownership and name change is a bit sad.

Miss G, whose real name is Guillermina Solano-Chala, told news reporters that she was pulled over regarding one broken headlight on January 23, 2026. She reported that when the Georgia State Trooper saw her passport, the trooper told her ICE would be contacted.

Records listed charges of no insurance, driving without a valid license, and headlight requirements.

She told reporters while she was in jail, Walker County offered her a bond, and if ICE did not respond in 48 hours, she would have been released. But she was immediately processed by ICE and deported.

According to a report in the Chattanooga Time Free Press, she was sent to Stewart Detention Center in South Georgia before being transferred to the Camp East Montana in El Paso, Texas, according to a family member. She was released into Mexico on February 9, 2026, at the El Paso border.

She had been in Tennessee for 27 years. She told reporters she was going to miss her long-time customers. Family members reported Miss G's would change its name under new ownership, but the menu would remain the same.

Recently, I noticed the exterior was painted a bright peach or salmon color and old signage has been replaced with a new banner showcasing the new name. Ironically, they have a sign on the door written in Spanish that reads ICE out of Chattanooga!

But when you step inside the menu and interior signage still says Miss G’s and the menu items are 100% the same. The gentleman behind the counter said the new owner wanted to carry on with the same menu the locals grew accustomed to for almost a decade.

Tacos, tortas, sopes, gorditas, tamales, enchiladas, empanadas, carne asada plate, pizza birria, corn in a cup, chilaquiles, pollo loco, tostadas, Milanese plate, Chile relleno and more!

But would the food be just as good?

I’ve dined here often and when I wrote my first review I ordered birria tacos. But I come here often to get their chicken empanadas. You can get asada, Al Pastor pork or chorizo empanadas, but their chicken is my favorite. Two come to an order. They are large and stuffed with chicken, lettuce, Cotija cheese and served with salsa verde lime wedges and cucumber slices. I also ordered two asada tacos.

I guess if anything good is going to come out of a bad situation, it’s the fact that the cooks are carrying on the great tradition of serving great tasting food out of the former Miss G’s kitchen and honoring the former owner who loved her community.

The empanada crust was flaky, crisp and delicious. The chicken was moist and tender, the cheese offered a briny bite, and the lettuce was fresh and crisp. The asada tacos were stuffed with bits or steak that was grilled on the flattop offering tender and crispy bites of meat. The cilantro and onion ratio was perfect.

Mom was thrilled since she got the second empanada and taco for her dinner.

I know I’m not the only person who will miss the big smile and greeting from Miss G, but at least I know I can still plan on enjoying the great food she loved to cook each day.

S L Tacos Latin is open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. and closed on Sunday.

S L Tacos Latin Mexican and Guatemalan Food

4801 English Ave.

Chattanooga, TN 37407

(423) 653-8394

$-$$

What’s your favorite taco place and why? Send me an email at Pattyl@brewermediagroup.com