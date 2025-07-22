The Search For The Best Tacos Takes Us To Spanglish Modern Mexican

This week our search for the best tacos in Chatt Town brought us to Spanglish Modern Mexican in Hixson. This place is more than just a Mexican restaurant – it’s a whole vibe.

My first visit to Spanglish was about a year ago when I met up with a networking group called the Latinos Professional Network. We had a great time. This place is built for partying.

It is dark inside and there are plenty of little nooks set up with neon signs to get that perfect Instagram selfie throughout the restaurant. There is a small stage where DJs crank up the dance music on certain nights and plenty of room on the floor to Bachata or Salsa and showcase your dance skills.

One corner of the restaurant offers a great space to lounge and drink your favorite adult beverage. There is also plenty of room to sit at their full liquor bar. You might need your cellphone flashlight to view the menu due to the darkness. Maybe it’s just me getting older. There is also a covered outdoor patio dining area.

During the network event I ordered Birria tacos and a Margarita. Those tacos were stuffed with tons of melted cheese and grilled until crispy. The consommé was rich and hardy. There are three tacos per order, and they’re served with their avocado salsa.

They do have street tacos. Three per order and unlike some other restaurants, Spanglish does let you mix and match the tacos for a small extra fee. I highly recommend their beef tongue taco. They definitely know how to make the tongue tender, juicy and delicious. They have tacos Gringos (American style) with lettuce, cheese and sour cream too.

I ate their Ribeye steak during another visit. A 16-ounce steak cooked medium the way I requested and topped with their Chimichurri and served with their delicious lime rice and grilled veggies. Nothing tops a great steak. Sorry I meant nothing tops a great steak accompanied by a hand-crafted strawberry Margarita!

My constant go-to order lately is the Burrito Chingon. It’s made with either steak or chicken. It’s a California style burrito stuffed with Chihuahua cheese, pico-de-gallo, FRIES, avocado slices, Chipotle Aioli and sour cream. It’s served with queso dip. It’s grilled toasty on the outside and cut on the bias, (diagonally) perfect for dipping the hunk of tasty burrito into the cheese and diving into a bite of heaven. I usually get steak because steak and fries inside the burrito…need I say more?

I’m glad they always bring out extra napkins because cheese dripping down the chin is not attractive at all. Eventually I have to break out the fork and knife to maintain some form of decency and dignity.

Their menu offers a variety of trendy, new approaches to typical Mexican foods. Spanglish offers Mole Enchiladas, which you don’t often find at other Mexican places. They have tortas, quesadillas, chips and dips, burritos, more taco options and great entrees and seafood, kid options and desserts!

When I save room, which is not very often, I’ll order flan for dessert. I love flan. It’s a sweet, baked custard topped with a layer of clear caramel sauce.

The way they prepare, cook and present their dishes are kicked up a notch from other locations. Spanglish Modern Mexican is a dining experience. The atmosphere, neon interior, music and servers are polite and entertaining. Come for the food, drinks and dance the night away!

This is a must-go-to place for Cinco de Mayo, The Big NFL Game in February, or your date for Valentine’s Day. Better yet you can reserve the restaurant for your own special event.

Spanglish Modern Mexican is open Monday through Thursday 11 a.m. until 10 p.m. and Friday through Sunday 11 a.m. until 11 p.m.

Spanglish Modern Mexican

5622 Highway 152, Suite A, Hixson, TN

(423) 521-3004

www.spanglishmodernmexican.com

$$ - $$$

What’s your favorite taco place and why? Send me an email at Pattyl@brewermediagroup.com