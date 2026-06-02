This Week's Search For The Best Tacos In Town Takes Us To 423 Taco

This week our search for the best tacos in Chatt Town brought us to 423 Taco.

Wait a minute Patty, didn’t 423 Taco on West Eighth Street in downtown Chattanooga close?

Yes, it did, but the owner has taken over the former Fonda San Jose restaurant on Market Street and it’s currently open for business. I really wanted to try Fonda San Jose but happy to see 423 Taco back in business.

The owner, Chuy Esquivel began his career as a restaurant executive at the tender age of 26. According to their website he is planning a grand re-opening at this new location soon but why wait until then.

The former location of 423 Taco had a Tequila Tunnel. It’s a room where people aged 21 and up can explore the various tequila offerings one shot at a time. The shots were served in an ice shot glass and guests were invited to throw the shot glass and try and hit the bell they had hanging against the wall.

I didn’t see a Tequila Tunnel at their new location. The interior is elegantly decorated and there’s a full liquor bar in the center of the restaurant. It is lit with a row of bright green neon lights and there is an outdoor patio seating area.

Their appetizer menu includes Grandma’s guacamole. Chunks of avocado mixed with tomatoes, onions, cilantro, jalapeno, lime and salt. They also offer a variation with their Mango guacamole mixing in chunks of mango along with the rest of the ingredients. They also have what they call Nooga Guac, chunks of avocado mixed with bacon, pineapple, tomato, onions, cilantro, fresh jalapeno, lime and salt.

Other appetizers include Mexican corn, Chorizo dip, Tres carne dip, queso fundido, trio dip, spinach dip and more.

They have tacos on their specialty taco menu. Each order comes with three tacos, and they have plenty to pick from. The surf and turf tacos have steak and shrimp. The protein choices for their Mexican tacos includes chicken, steak, carnitas, chorizo, Al Pastor, barbacoa all topped with the usual onions and cilantro.

They have pork belly tacos, fajita tacos, tropical shrimp tacos, fish tacos, American Style tacos and what they call Cowboy tacos. It’s shrimp and bacon topped with Mexican BBQ in a corn tortilla. Their skinny taco is a vegetarian option. Then they have their Taco Flight which is what I ordered. This choice allows you to pick any three of the tacos I just mentioned and two sides.

I ordered the flight, choosing chicken, steak and carnitas tacos. I picked the guac salad and pico salad as my two sides. Basically, it’s a side of guacamole dip and pico-de-gallo.

It’s always tricky ordering a chicken taco. If not cooked right, it could be dry, but this taco was perfectly moist and juicy. The carnitas taco was juicy and delicious as was the steak taco.

As for the rest of the menu, it’s filled with everything you’d come to expect in a Mexican restaurant. Lunch specials, soups, salads, nachos, enchiladas, chimichangas, fajitas, quesadillas, burritos, a variety of birria options, seafood entrees, dinner entrees and dessert choices. They have a full liquor bar and plenty of cocktails listed on their menu as well.

A good choice to get the best bang out of your buck is their Sampler Platter. For $18.99 you get three Mexican-style tacos (1 chicken, 1 steak, 1 chorizo), 1 cheese quesadilla, 1 chicken chimichanga, and 1 chicken flauta. Share that with your friend, making it a great value. 423 Taco is open Monday through Sunday from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m.

423 Tacos

401 Market Street, Chattanooga

(423) 521-8226

www.423taco.com

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What’s your favorite taco place and why? Send me an email at Pattyl@brewermediagroup.com