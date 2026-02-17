The Search For The Best Tacos In Town Takes Us To Agave Azul Mexican

This week our search for the best tacos in Chatt Town got me completely lost ending up somewhere in Soddy Daisy at Agave Azul Mexican Bar and Grill II. This is what happens when I’m partially distracted and not sure where I’m going.

I had an assignment this past Friday. A groundbreaking ceremony at Booker T. Washington State Park for their future events center. I googled the park to see where it was but more importantly see if there were any Mexican restaurants nearby to check out. There was and it was only 3.7 miles from the park.

After the ceremony I got in my car and asked my phone for directions to Agave Azul Mexican Bar and Grill. When it popped up, I pressed the directions button to start the GPS instructions and off I went. As instructed, I got on 153 North, but when the phone said keep going for twelve miles I knew I had messed up the assignment. At this point I became curious and just committed to following my mistake. It turns out there was a second Agave Azul Mexican Bar and Grill in Soddy Daisy. This location opened this past September.

They’re owned by the same folks, and both locations have exquisite murals painted on their walls. The one is Soddy Daisy is huge inside. Both locations have full -liquor bars and an extensive multi-page menu. Everything you expect from your favorite Mexican restaurant is on that menu.

There are tons of lunch options and combination plates. But I came for the tacos.

I ordered two shrimp tacos, guacamole dip, and a Sprite. My waitress brought out my chips and salsa. Several other people started walking in and the waitress knew most by name and their lunch order. That’s always a great sign.

The guacamole was a dip, which is what I expected. I didn’t see a house variety on the menu, but it was creamy and delicious. The shrimp tacos were loaded with grilled seasoned shrimp and topped with a few shreds of lettuce. The tortillas were piping hot and had grill marks from being toasted on the flat grill.

The shrimp were plumb and delicious, the tortillas soft yet crisp. They were exceptional tacos. They also have traditional Mexican Street tacos on the menu. Chicken, steak, chorizo and carnitas were the meat options.

The Soddy Daisy location has a private event room with fantastic murals on the wall. Lunch was fantastic and I was treated to some live entertainment. I’m not sure if this happens at the Chattanooga location, but in Soddy Daisy, the folks in the kitchen were cooking up great meals while singing out loud and laughing and calling out food orders. They had me chuckling the whole time I was there.

I’m definitely going to go back, but this time I will try the one in Chattanooga. The nice thing about this adventure was finding a few other Mexican restaurants I didn’t know about. I’m adding them to my list now to visit soon. This was my first trip to Soddy Daisy. Driving by a cow ranch made it feel like I was in a whole new world, but in reality I was 15 minutes away from the busy Northgate Mall area.

Agave Azul Mexican Bar and Grill

4604 Skyview Drive, Chattanooga

(423) 892-3065

www.agaveazultn.com

$$ - $$$

Agave Azul Mexican Bar and Grill II – Soddy Daisy

8855 Dayton Pike, Soddy-Daisy

(423) 777-4101

www.agaveazultn2.com

$$ - $$$

What’s your favorite taco place and why? Send me an email at Pattyl@brewermediagroup.com